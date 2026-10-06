ENTERTAINMENT Jesse Tyler Ferguson Recalls Getting 'Trapped' at Joan Rivers' Shiva While 'Modern Family' Needed Him on Set Source: MEGA Jesse Tyler Ferguson spoke on the time he was stuck at Joan Rivers' shiva when he needed to be on set. Krista B Oct. 6 2026, Published 6:51 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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It looks like the late Joan Rivers is getting the last laugh at the expense of Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The Modern Family star spoke about being stuck at Rivers’ shiva while filming Season 7 of the hit show.

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'You Can't Leave'

Source: MEGA The actor spoke about becoming close to Joan Rivers right before her passing.

On the recent episode of his podcast, “Dinner’s on Me,” Ferguson explained to his guest, Arturo Castro, how he wanted to pay respects to Rivers at her shiva while on a long lunch during production. “I got to know Joan Rivers a little bit at the end of her life, and I was invited to her shiva when she passed away. She lived in the Pacific Palisades, and we were shooting an episode of Modern Family at [Palisades Charter High School],” he said. Ferguson also explained that the show’s producers planned to attend and got the okay to go. While at Rivers’ estate as the rabbi began to speak, he received a text from production asking if he could be back in five minutes because some scenes were switched. However, he encountered a small problem. “I showed the text message to Kathy Griffin, who was standing next to me, and I was like, ‘How, how do I get out of here? I’m supposed to be on set.’ And she’s like, ‘You can’t leave. The rabbi’s literally standing in front of the front door.’”

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Kathy Griffin Roasted Jesse Tyler Ferguson at Joan Rivers' Shiva

Source: MEGA Jesse Tyler Ferguson recalled when Kathy Griffin roasted him just like Joan Rivers would have.

Ferguson also explained that instead of getting help from Griffin, he was roasted by her just as Rivers would’ve done. “This is Joan looking down on your f---ing a--,” he recalled Griffin saying to him. He said he tried to escape after being “trapped at the shiva” by looking for a back gate, but there were hedges. Eventually, he was able to get out of the shiva and get back to the set.

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Source: MEGA Jesse Tyler Ferguson starred in the hit show 'Modern Family,' which was on air for 11 years.

Ferguson made it back to set unscathed and finished filming for season seven. The Emmy Award-winning show went on to last for four more seasons. The show ended in 2020 after an 11-year run.

Remembering Joan Rivers

Source: MEGA Joan Rivers passed away in 2014 at age 81.