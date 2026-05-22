Jessel Taank Says Filming the Upcoming 'RHONY' Season 'Feels Different': 'It's Been a Whirlwind'
May 22 2026, Published 11:28 a.m. ET
Jessel Taank has become a pro at navigating reality TV ever since she joined The Real Housewives of New York City in Season 14.
Taank speaks exclusively with OK! about filming the upcoming installment of the Bravo series, how her confidence has grown, taking care of herself amid her busy life and what products are in her Amazon storefront.
Filming Season 16 of 'RHONY'
The mother-of-two will join returning cast members, Sai De Silva and Erin Lichy, along with newbies, Hailey Glassman, Erika Hammond and Daisy Toye, when the series returns.
"It's been such a whirlwind, in the best way," she reveals. "Coming back feels different this time around because I feel different. There's a confidence and a comfort level that comes with having already been through it. I know who I am. I know what I bring to the table. I'm just ready to have fun and be authentic with these women."
How She's Grown Since Being on the Show
With two seasons under her belt, Taank feels she's adapted to being on the small screen.
"I think I've grown into my voice. When you put yourself out there on television, you learn so much about how you communicate, how you handle conflict and what really matters to you," she reveals. "I've become more secure in who I am as a woman, a mom, a wife and a friend. The show has truly been a mirror for me in so many ways."
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Juggling Motherhood, Marriage and a Booming Career
With a television show, a business to run, two sons and a husband, Taank makes sure she doesn't put too much pressure on herself.
"Honestly, I've learned that balance is a myth and once I accepted that, everything got so much easier!" she exclaims. "Some days, I'm fully present as a mom and other days, I'm laser-focused on work and that's okay. I've stopped trying to be perfect at everything simultaneously and started giving myself grace. My boys keep me grounded in a way nothing else can — that in itself is its own kind of balance."
Her Amazon Storefront
Taank is now partnering with Amazon to curate her own storefront filled with her favorite products.
"I’ve been completely obsessed with Rufus, Amazon’s shopping assistant," she says. "I really wanted to create a storefront that feels fun, versatile and super shoppable across fashion, beauty, accessories, etc. I leaned on Rufus to help me pull it all together. It was so easy and honestly really fun."
"I also included products that I use every day," Taank notes. "I’m a huge fan of everything Tatcha makes, so The Starter Ritual Set is a no-brainer gift option for me. Same with the ANUA PDRN Collagen Glow Facial Serum Spray — I love how easy it is to apply and how refreshing it feels on the skin. Everyone needs this."
"My Hatch Restore 3 Sunrise Alarm Clock has made my mornings so much more enjoyable," the busy mom reveals. "It helps me get a good night’s sleep after a long day with the twins. The white noise and meditations especially really help me unwind at night and wake up much more peacefully."
"I also love throwing the Philosophy Amazing Grace perfume in my bag," she adds. "It’s such a clean, fresh scent that I can reapply on the go — it just makes me feel a little more put together throughout the day."