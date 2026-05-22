Jessel Taank Says Filming the Upcoming 'RHONY' Season 'Feels Different': 'It's Been a Whirlwind'

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Jessel Taank has become a pro at navigating reality TV ever since she joined The Real Housewives of New York City in Season 14. Taank speaks exclusively with OK! about filming the upcoming installment of the Bravo series, how her confidence has grown, taking care of herself amid her busy life and what products are in her Amazon storefront.

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Filming Season 16 of 'RHONY'

Source: Bravo/NBC Jessel Taank says filming 'RHONY' Season 16 feels 'different.'

The mother-of-two will join returning cast members, Sai De Silva and Erin Lichy, along with newbies, Hailey Glassman, Erika Hammond and Daisy Toye, when the series returns. "It's been such a whirlwind, in the best way," she reveals. "Coming back feels different this time around because I feel different. There's a confidence and a comfort level that comes with having already been through it. I know who I am. I know what I bring to the table. I'm just ready to have fun and be authentic with these women."

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How She's Grown Since Being on the Show

Source: Bravo/NBC Jessel Taank has 'grown into' her 'voice' since starring on 'RHONY.'

With two seasons under her belt, Taank feels she's adapted to being on the small screen. "I think I've grown into my voice. When you put yourself out there on television, you learn so much about how you communicate, how you handle conflict and what really matters to you," she reveals. "I've become more secure in who I am as a woman, a mom, a wife and a friend. The show has truly been a mirror for me in so many ways."

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Juggling Motherhood, Marriage and a Booming Career

Source: MEGA Jessel Taank says 'balance is a myth.'

With a television show, a business to run, two sons and a husband, Taank makes sure she doesn't put too much pressure on herself. "Honestly, I've learned that balance is a myth and once I accepted that, everything got so much easier!" she exclaims. "Some days, I'm fully present as a mom and other days, I'm laser-focused on work and that's okay. I've stopped trying to be perfect at everything simultaneously and started giving myself grace. My boys keep me grounded in a way nothing else can — that in itself is its own kind of balance."

Her Amazon Storefront

Source: MEGA Jessel Taank, who is partnering with Amazon, curated her own storefront.