Jessica Alba On What Makes Her New Honest Concealer So Special — Get The Look

In a world full of viral concealers — including those from other celebrity-owned brands like Rihanna's Fenty Beauty and Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty — creating a base product that manages to stand out from the pack is a particularly tricky task.

But actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba said she's done just that. The star, who founded The Honest Company in 2011 and Honest Beauty roughly four years later in 2015, recently announced that she would be following in the footsteps of several of her beauty competitors, launching a concealer of her own. The Fresh Flex Concealer has been in development "for quite a while," Alba revealed. Though its current release, she said, is seemingly indicative of the post-pandemic beauty landscape.

"We saw a lot of lip and cheek launches and complexion innovations prior to Covid," Alba shared in a new interview with Glossy. "But then, because of all the mask wearing, it was just about the eyes. Now, we're going back into the world, so we need a concealer again."