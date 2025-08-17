or
Jessica Alba, 44, Flaunts Hot Bikini Body as She Enjoys 'Summer Moments': Photos

Jessica Alba is seriously stunning!

Aug. 17 2025, Published 7:05 p.m. ET

Jessica Alba smoldered in a brown strapless bikini in a new 20-photo Instagram carousel. The Good Luck Chuck actress posed on a float in the water for a moment of bliss as she embraced both her toned physique and the summer sunshine.

“Summer moments,” the 44-year-old captioned her post from Saturday, August 16.

Jessica Alba's Fit Bikini Bod

The actress flaunted her bikini body while enjoying a day on the water.

Alba’s slew of photos featured key moments from recent days, including dinner with friends, sunsets, her dogs, good eats, time spent with family and rigorous workouts followed by much-needed relaxation.

The Honey star also shared a glimpse into her positive mindset by posting about how thankful she is. “A grateful heart is a magnet for miracles,” one shared quote reads.

'Ageless Beauty'

Jessica Alba shared multiple quotes of gratitude to her Instagram carousel.

She included a poem from Maya Angelou, which detailed the glorification of changed appearance while neglecting the efforts made to get there. “We delight in the beauty of the butterfly. But rarely do we admit the changes it has gone through to achieve it,” the poem reads.

Many of the star’s 21.1 million Instagram followers flocked to her comments to compliment her for aging backwards, saying she is an “ageless beauty.”

“My lifetime crush!” a fan declared.

“92 Jordan,” another wrote, referring to Alba currently being at her peak like NBA player Michael Jordan was in 1992.

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba Closes Deal With Netlfix

The actress recently closed a deal with Netflix for a new R-rated comedy.

Days before Alba shared her summertime update, she revealed her upcoming work with Netflix by posting a screenshot of its details on her Instagram.

Alba’s production company, Lady Metalmark Entertainment, co-founded by the actress and Tracey Nyberg, officially closed a deal with the streaming platform.

The mom-of-three will star in the production alongside Nyberg. The untitled script will be an R-rated comedy featuring a female-led ensemble.

The plot will detail Alba’s experience as a female entrepreneur. Madison Vanderberg will adapt the screenplay and play into the life of a woman in the business world.

'Netflix Is the Perfect Partner on This Project'

Jessica Alba said Netflix is 'the perfect partner' to bring her vision to life.

“As a successful entrepreneur, I’ve had years of first-hand experience with corporate culture and the irony/absurdities that can lie between the lines as a female executive,” Alba told a news outlet of her upcoming Netflix production.

The actress noted her excitement in working with Vanderberg, telling the outlet, “We were thrilled by Madison’s approach to this subject. She exquisitely highlights those elements that are ridiculous while creating indelible characters who are trying to navigate the world of modern corporate culture — all while still holding onto their humanity.”

“Netflix is the perfect partner on this project — they are leaders in the field of comedy and have nurtured many of the strongest female comedians of the last decade,” Alba added.

