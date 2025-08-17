Jessica Alba, 44, Flaunts Hot Bikini Body as She Enjoys 'Summer Moments': Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Alba smoldered in a brown strapless bikini in a new 20-photo Instagram carousel. The Good Luck Chuck actress posed on a float in the water for a moment of bliss as she embraced both her toned physique and the summer sunshine. “Summer moments,” the 44-year-old captioned her post from Saturday, August 16.

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Alba's Fit Bikini Bod

Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram The actress flaunted her bikini body while enjoying a day on the water.

Alba’s slew of photos featured key moments from recent days, including dinner with friends, sunsets, her dogs, good eats, time spent with family and rigorous workouts followed by much-needed relaxation. The Honey star also shared a glimpse into her positive mindset by posting about how thankful she is. “A grateful heart is a magnet for miracles,” one shared quote reads.

Article continues below advertisement

'Ageless Beauty'

Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram Jessica Alba shared multiple quotes of gratitude to her Instagram carousel.

She included a poem from Maya Angelou, which detailed the glorification of changed appearance while neglecting the efforts made to get there. “We delight in the beauty of the butterfly. But rarely do we admit the changes it has gone through to achieve it,” the poem reads. Many of the star’s 21.1 million Instagram followers flocked to her comments to compliment her for aging backwards, saying she is an “ageless beauty.” “My lifetime crush!” a fan declared. “92 Jordan,” another wrote, referring to Alba currently being at her peak like NBA player Michael Jordan was in 1992.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Alba Closes Deal With Netlfix

Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram The actress recently closed a deal with Netflix for a new R-rated comedy.

Days before Alba shared her summertime update, she revealed her upcoming work with Netflix by posting a screenshot of its details on her Instagram. Alba’s production company, Lady Metalmark Entertainment, co-founded by the actress and Tracey Nyberg, officially closed a deal with the streaming platform. The mom-of-three will star in the production alongside Nyberg. The untitled script will be an R-rated comedy featuring a female-led ensemble. The plot will detail Alba’s experience as a female entrepreneur. Madison Vanderberg will adapt the screenplay and play into the life of a woman in the business world.

'Netflix Is the Perfect Partner on This Project'

Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram Jessica Alba said Netflix is 'the perfect partner' to bring her vision to life.