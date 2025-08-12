or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Jessica Alba
OK LogoPHOTOS

Jessica Alba Shows Off Toned Bikini Body During Luxe Miami Vacation With Her Kids: Photos

Photo of Jessica Alba
Source: MEGA/@jessicaalba/Instagram

Jessica Alba sizzled in a streak of swimsuits during a Miami getaway.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 12 2025, Published 5:03 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Alba gave fans an inside look at her luxurious summer getaway.

The actress, 44, stripped down to a busty green bikini while enjoying Miami, Fla., on Monday, August 11.

Alba stunned in a cleavage-baring top, black sunglasses and white baseball cap as she snapped a selfie at 1 Hotel South Beach.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Jessica Alba bared her cleavage in a bikini.
Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

Jessica Alba bared her cleavage in a bikini.

Her long brunette locks blew with the wind while she lounged by the pool and flashed a peace sign to the camera. Once she went indoors, she covered up in a matching, multicolored Vitamin A blouse and shorts with son Hayes, 7.

In one video, Alba rocked a pink bikini as she hesitantly jumped off a boat and into the ocean.

"Is it scary?" she asked, to which a friend replied, "No, it's so fun!"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

Jessica Alba took her kids to Miami.

The Fantastic Four alum continued to get wild in the water when she went tubing with Vicky Story. She rented a boat from Boatsetter and tanned under the sun in between ocean activities.

When she wasn't taking the plunge, Alba brought Hayes to play tennis. The child was all smiles, dressed in a blue Under Armour T-shirt, Adidas baseball cap and white shorts.

MORE ON:
Jessica Alba

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Jessica Alba jumped off a boat.
Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

Jessica Alba jumped off a boat.

The TV star snacked both indoors and went out to restaurants with her family, including Honor, 17, and Haven, 13. The mom ordered room service inside the hotel, indulging in a bowl with grains, raw tuna and avocado. She sipped on matcha as well while staring out at her balcony. One evening, Jessica enjoyed dinner at 1 Hotel. She shared a snapshot of the tablescape, which included plates of nigiri, edamame and sashimi positioned on dry ice.

The Honey star stepped out to Miami-favorite dining spot Papi Steak with her three children and entrepreneur David Grutman. She highlighted a large steak that was presented to the group in a gold box.

Image of Jessica Alba got glam for an evening out in Florida.
Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

Jessica Alba got glam for an evening out in Florida.

In the evening, Jessica ditched her bathing suit for a strapless black maxi dress, complete with a mini Loewe purse and Christian Louboutin sandals. She snapped a selfie of the top part of her look under golden light, which illuminated her dangling earrings.

The mom-of-three capped off her photo dump with some of her favorite quotes of the moment.

"Life is a series of returning back to yourself over and over and over and over," one read.

"Love every version of you, the woman you were, the woman you are today, and the woman you're becoming, because in every season of your life each version is a tribute to the fierce chingona within," another said.

"The best week with my babies - heart full ❤️‍🔥," Jessica captioned her Instagram carousel.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.