Jessica Alba Shows Off Toned Bikini Body During Luxe Miami Vacation With Her Kids: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Alba gave fans an inside look at her luxurious summer getaway. The actress, 44, stripped down to a busty green bikini while enjoying Miami, Fla., on Monday, August 11. Alba stunned in a cleavage-baring top, black sunglasses and white baseball cap as she snapped a selfie at 1 Hotel South Beach.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram Jessica Alba bared her cleavage in a bikini.

Her long brunette locks blew with the wind while she lounged by the pool and flashed a peace sign to the camera. Once she went indoors, she covered up in a matching, multicolored Vitamin A blouse and shorts with son Hayes, 7. In one video, Alba rocked a pink bikini as she hesitantly jumped off a boat and into the ocean. "Is it scary?" she asked, to which a friend replied, "No, it's so fun!"

Article continues below advertisement

The Fantastic Four alum continued to get wild in the water when she went tubing with Vicky Story. She rented a boat from Boatsetter and tanned under the sun in between ocean activities. When she wasn't taking the plunge, Alba brought Hayes to play tennis. The child was all smiles, dressed in a blue Under Armour T-shirt, Adidas baseball cap and white shorts.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram Jessica Alba jumped off a boat.

The TV star snacked both indoors and went out to restaurants with her family, including Honor, 17, and Haven, 13. The mom ordered room service inside the hotel, indulging in a bowl with grains, raw tuna and avocado. She sipped on matcha as well while staring out at her balcony. One evening, Jessica enjoyed dinner at 1 Hotel. She shared a snapshot of the tablescape, which included plates of nigiri, edamame and sashimi positioned on dry ice. The Honey star stepped out to Miami-favorite dining spot Papi Steak with her three children and entrepreneur David Grutman. She highlighted a large steak that was presented to the group in a gold box.

Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram Jessica Alba got glam for an evening out in Florida.