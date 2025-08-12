Jessica Alba Shows Off Toned Bikini Body During Luxe Miami Vacation With Her Kids: Photos
Jessica Alba gave fans an inside look at her luxurious summer getaway.
The actress, 44, stripped down to a busty green bikini while enjoying Miami, Fla., on Monday, August 11.
Alba stunned in a cleavage-baring top, black sunglasses and white baseball cap as she snapped a selfie at 1 Hotel South Beach.
Her long brunette locks blew with the wind while she lounged by the pool and flashed a peace sign to the camera. Once she went indoors, she covered up in a matching, multicolored Vitamin A blouse and shorts with son Hayes, 7.
In one video, Alba rocked a pink bikini as she hesitantly jumped off a boat and into the ocean.
"Is it scary?" she asked, to which a friend replied, "No, it's so fun!"
The Fantastic Four alum continued to get wild in the water when she went tubing with Vicky Story. She rented a boat from Boatsetter and tanned under the sun in between ocean activities.
When she wasn't taking the plunge, Alba brought Hayes to play tennis. The child was all smiles, dressed in a blue Under Armour T-shirt, Adidas baseball cap and white shorts.
The TV star snacked both indoors and went out to restaurants with her family, including Honor, 17, and Haven, 13. The mom ordered room service inside the hotel, indulging in a bowl with grains, raw tuna and avocado. She sipped on matcha as well while staring out at her balcony. One evening, Jessica enjoyed dinner at 1 Hotel. She shared a snapshot of the tablescape, which included plates of nigiri, edamame and sashimi positioned on dry ice.
The Honey star stepped out to Miami-favorite dining spot Papi Steak with her three children and entrepreneur David Grutman. She highlighted a large steak that was presented to the group in a gold box.
In the evening, Jessica ditched her bathing suit for a strapless black maxi dress, complete with a mini Loewe purse and Christian Louboutin sandals. She snapped a selfie of the top part of her look under golden light, which illuminated her dangling earrings.
The mom-of-three capped off her photo dump with some of her favorite quotes of the moment.
"Life is a series of returning back to yourself over and over and over and over," one read.
"Love every version of you, the woman you were, the woman you are today, and the woman you're becoming, because in every season of your life each version is a tribute to the fierce chingona within," another said.
"The best week with my babies - heart full ❤️🔥," Jessica captioned her Instagram carousel.