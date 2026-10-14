Jessica Chastain Shares Hilarious Text Exchange With Jeremy Strong After 'Other Mommy' Tops Box Office Over 'Social Reckoning'

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Jessica Chastain and Jeremy Strong recently found themselves on opposite sides of a box office showdown. Chastain's horror film Other Mommy dominated the global box office with an impressive $45.2 million opening weekend, while Strong's drama The Social Reckoning struggled to gain traction, earning just $9 million worldwide. Rather than letting the box office rivalry go unnoticed, Strong decided to have a little fun with the situation. The actor reached out to Chastain to playfully poke fun at a headline comparing their films' performances, sparking a hilarious private exchange that Chastain later shared with fans on her Instagram Story.

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Jeremy Strong Shares Hilarious Banter

Source: @JESSICACHASTAIN/INSTAGRAM The pair traded quick jabs on text.

The playful exchange began when Strong sent Chastain a screenshot of an article titled “Other Mommy Spanks The Social Reckoning at the Box Office,” which featured side-by-side photos of the actors in character. Strong accompanied the screenshot with a middle-finger emoji and a kissing emoji, prompting Chastain to respond, “Omg,” before adding, “These pics are hysterical.” “It’s so funny,” Strong agreed. Chastain then couldn't resist poking fun at Strong's character photo, teasing that he looked “SO SAD.” Not one to let the joke slide, Strong fired back that she looked “INSANE” in her own image.

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The Longtime Friends Share History of Late-Night Antics and Public Support

Source: MEGA The duo previously went viral for a 4 AM dance video.

This is far from the first time the two Hollywood stars have shared their playful dynamic with the public. In 2023, Chastain shared a viral clip on X showing the duo dancing in sunglasses on top of a bench in a hotel room to Madonna’s “Hung Up." Captioning the video, “This is what happens when you let Jeremy Strong and I stay up past our bedtimes #4AM,” the footage showed Strong spinning from behind a curtain before Chastain joined in from the bathroom. Back in December 2021, Chastain also took to X to publicly support Strong, describing him as a “lovely” person who is “very inspiring and passionate about his work.”

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Inside the Pair's Friendship

Source: MEGA They have co-starred together in three major feature films.

The deep connection between Chastain and Strong goes back more than two decades, originating when both were up-and-coming performers trying to break into the film industry. Their enduring personal bond eventually extended into their careers, bringing them together on screen across three major projects. Audiences have seen them share the screen in Kathryn Bigelow's acclaimed thriller Zero Dark Thirty (2012), Aaron Sorkin's crime drama Molly's Game (2017), and James Gray's autobiographical feature Armageddon Time (2022).

Both Stars are Competing in Theaters With Drastically Different Movies

Source: MEGA Chastain leads a horror film while Strong stars in a tech drama.