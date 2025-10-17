or
Jessica Simpson Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors in Racy Latex Outfit at 'All's Fair' Premiere: 'Is Her Face Made of the Same Material as Her Dress?'

Source: MEGA/@goodmorningamerica/Instagram

At the 'All's Fair' premiere, Jessica Simpson raised questions about whether she got plastic surgery done recently to her face.

Oct. 17 2025, Published 2:42 p.m. ET

Jessica Simpson continues to raise plastic surgery rumors with a noticeably different look.

Fans were quick to point out the singer's new face on social media after she walked the red carpet at the All's Fair premiere on Thursday, October 16.

Source: @enews/Instagram

Jessica Simpson dazzled in a latex dress.

Simpson stunned in a skintight, plunging latex dress with a thigh-high slit. She paired her daring attire with a diamond choker, chain necklaces and a shark tooth pendant as she wore her blonde locks in a half-up, half-down style.

However, fans were less focused on her outfit and more interested in whether she had recent cosmetic work.

"Is her face made outta the same material as her dress?" one TikTok user pondered.

"She looked so much better before all her surgeries," another expressed.

"Yes but she's so fake looking. Her lips, everything about her. It's not the Jessica Simpson we used to know," a third person wrote. "Just age gracefully. Why do we have to have big fat puckered lips like she's so succulent...what a life."

What Plastic Surgery Has Jessica Simpson Received?

Image of Some fans think Jessica Simpson got plastic surgery.
Source: @goodmorningamerica/Instagram

Some fans think Jessica Simpson got plastic surgery.

In September, plastic surgeon Dr. David Pincus of New York's Pincus Plastic Surgery speculated on what recent surgeries Simpson may have underwent.

"Jessica has openly shared in the past that she's tried lip filler, non-surgical facelifts, and a tummy tuck with complications," he shared with an outlet. "At [the VMAs], it also looks like she may have had Botox or other neuromodulators in the forehead or brow area to create lift and smoothness."

The doctor continued, "I don't see signs of major facial surgery, but rather a combination of fillers, Botox, and skin treatments. These are enhancements available to everyday people at a fraction of the cost of surgery, and they can create a balanced, tight look that highlights natural features."

Jessica Simpson's Tummy Tuck

Jessica Simpson

Image of Jessica Simpson attended the 'All's Fair' premiere.
Source: @goodmorningamerica/Instagram

Jessica Simpson attended the 'All's Fair' premiere.

In her 2020 memoir, Open Book, Simpson revealed she had a tummy tuck post-pregnancy.

"I was so ashamed of my body at this point that I wouldn’t let [my ex] Eric [Johnson] see me without a white T-shirt on," the fashion designer wrote. "I had s-- with it on and even showered with it on. I couldn’t bear to look at myself."

She continued, "That was after I lost a ton of weight and I had skin and stretch marks because I had two babies back-to-back, 14 months apart."

Her doctor initially discouraged the procedure and said she "could die" from it because of high liver levels.

"I told Eric. We were in a sort of shared spiral, both of us in denial about how much we were drinking," she wrote. "I’m sure we were wasted when we talked about it."

Source: @goodmorningamerica/Instagram

Jessica Simpson makes a cameo in 'All's Fair.'

However, the star went ahead with the procedure anyway.

"The surgery took two hours longer than planned… It did not go well," she described. "I got an infection — colitis — and was vomiting so much I thought I was going to bust my sutures. My mom and Eric were so worried. They had to rush me to Cedars, and I secretly stayed there for nine days. Doctors talked seriously about me needing a blood transfusion."

Jessica Simpson in 'All's Fair'

Image of 'All's Fair' premieres on November 4.
Source: MEGA

'All's Fair' premieres on November 4.

Simpson makes a cameo in All's Fair alongside costars Kim Kardashian, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts and Niecy Nash.

"I haven't acted in so long and normally I play like, you know, like the ditzy blonde or whatever, but this time I come in very vulnerable, it's really emotional. I didn't know I could cry on cue and somehow, I did it, so I impressed myself," the "Irresistible" singer told an outlet.

