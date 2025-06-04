or
Jessie J Diagnosed With 'Early B----- Cancer,' Singer to Undergo Surgery

Photo of Jessie J.
Source: MEGA

Jessie J is dealing with an unfortunate health woe.

By:

June 4 2025, Published 8:22 a.m. ET

Jessie J is battling b----- cancer.

The famous singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 3, to reveal she was diagnosed with an "early" form of the disease and plans to undergo surgery following her performance at Summertime Ball on June 15.

Jessie J Has an Early Form of Cancer

jessie j diagnosed early cancer singer
Source: @jessiej/instagram

The singer revealed she's battling an 'early' form of b----- cancer.

"I was diagnosed with early b------ cancer. I’m highlighting the word early," the "Price Tag" hitmaker admitted in a video to fans. "Cancer sucks in any form, but I’m holding on to the word early. I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period. I just wanted to be open and share it."

Jessie J explained her reason for sharing the unfortunate news with her followers, noting she hasn’t been able to talk about it enough or process it because she's "working so hard."

Source: @jessiej/Instagram
Why Jessie J Went Public With Her Diagnosis

jessie j diagnosed early cancer singer
Source: MEGA

Jessie J is 37 years old.

"I also know who much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support, and also their own stories," she mentioned. "It breaks my heart that so many people are going through so much, similar and worse. That’s the bit that kills me."

Plus, Jessie felt wrong "to get diagnosed with this as I’m putting out a song called 'No Secret' right before" and "a song called ‘Living My Best Life'" without being honest with her supporters.

The "Bang Bang" singer said her latest tracks were all "pre-planned before I found out about this," adding, "I mean, you can’t make it up."

MORE ON:
Jessie J

Singer to Have Surgery

jessie j diagnosed early cancer singer
Source: @jessiej/instagram

The singer has one son, Sky, 2.

Jessie's silly sense of humor still shined in the video, as she looked on the bright side of the situation — getting to reconstruct her assets.

"It wasn't something I planned, but yeah. I’m getting to keep my nipples. That’s good. It’s a weird topic and a weird situation," she quipped. "It’s a very dramatic way to get a b--- job. I am going to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball (June 15) to have my surgery, and I will come back with massive t--- and more music."

Jessie J Still Has Jokes!

jessie j diagnosed early cancer singer
Source: @jessiej/instagram

Jessie J remained light-hearted while sharing the news.

Jessie continued to joke around in the caption of her post, writing: "No (more) Secrets and is it too soon to do a remix called 'Living my b----- life?'"

The "Domino" vocalist also penned, "all jokes aside (You know it’s one of the ways I get through hard times) This last 2 months have been so amazing, and having this go on along side it on the sideline’s has given me the most incredible perspective. BUT… Your girl needs a hug. 🫂🫀🔋Also not getting massive t---. Or am I? No no… I must stop joking."

