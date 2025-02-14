or
Jet-Set Like a Star: How A-Listers Stay Connected on the Go

Feb. 14 2025, Published 1:39 a.m. ET

Hollywood stars can’t get enough of Mexico! From the Real Housewives to the stylish realtors of Selling Sunset, if we had a dollar for every time Cabo has been mentioned on a reality show, we’d be paid for life. The rich and famous also love lounging on the beaches of Copacabana and partying all night in Brazil. Shawn Mendes was caught soaking up the sun topless for last year’s Rock in Rio.

The crazy part is that these A-listers never seem to miss a beat on social media, and stay Instagram-ready while simultaneously trotting the globe. Today, we’re revealing exactly how the hottest stars connect with their fans when abroad.

celeb travel
Behind The Scenes of Viral Holiday Posts

Kris Jenner works hard, but no one hustles like a celeb’s social media team. Staying relevant is the game, and whether it’s Alessandra Ambrosio and Richard Lee giving us couple goals in Florianopolis or Alex Ojeda living his best life in Mexico, fans expect non-stop updates.

A-list travel content isn’t just about snapping pics—it’s a full production. We’re talking professional lighting, 4K editing tools, and, of course, seamless internet access to livestream those sunset yacht parties. While the final product looks effortless, behind the scenes, it’s a carefully planned operation across time zones, with real-time approvals and next-level content strategy.

The Secret Weapon: eSIMs

Let’s be real: Have you ever seen Harry Styles or Charli D'Amelio stuck in an airport line for a local SIM card? Exactly. Celebs don’t have time for spotty Wi-Fi or outrageous roaming fees—and now, neither do you.

Enter eSIMs: the digital game-changer that lets jet-setters stay connected anywhere in the world without swapping SIM cards or racking up insane data charges. Whether you’re streaming, uploading, or FaceTiming from a tropical hideaway, an eSIM ensures your internet stays as fast as your lifestyle.

How to Travel Like a VIP

Want A-list connectivity without the celebrity price tag? Meet Yesim, the ultimate travel hack for seamless internet in 200+ destinations. No contracts, no hidden fees—just unlimited data, wherever you go.

A-List Plans, Budget-Friendly Prices

📍 Mexico: 7-day unlimited data – $16.50

📍 Brazil: 7-day unlimited data – $23.10

📍 Southeast Asia: 7-day unlimited data – $18.70 (Thailand, Bali & more)

celeb travel

Get The Star Treatment

Be honest—wouldn’t it be nice to skip the hassle and stay connected like Hollywood’s finest? Download Yesim from the App Store or Google Play, activate your eSIM in minutes, and never stress about Wi-Fi again.

