Jewel, 51, Stuns Fans With Gorgeous Swimsuit Selfie: See Her Transformation

Article continues below advertisement

Jewel is showcasing her incredible fitness transformation. The iconic singer, 51, proudly displayed her toned physique in a mirror selfie posted to her Instagram on Tuesday, September 16. She credited weight-lifting and dedication for her impressive look.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jewel/Instagram The singer credited lifting, yoga, and hiking for her transformation.

Article continues below advertisement

Wearing a black swimsuit, Jewel flashed a radiant smile while flexing her biceps. "Summer recap: more travel, more lifting (because 51 and gotta keep that muscle and bone up), more time with family and loved ones, more painting … more adventure, more joy," she captioned the series of photos, which included a stunning bikini shot that flaunted her figure. Fans were in awe of her transformation, flooding the comments section with requests for workout tips.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jewel/Instagram Fans begged for tips from Jewel after seeing her legs and arms.

Article continues below advertisement

"Omg! Look at your legs! 🔥 What are you doing? I want legs like that! 😮," one follower exclaimed. Jewel responded by sharing her fitness secrets, revealing that she combines a "mix of an old 1980's Calenetics workout (anyone else have the VHS tape as a kid?!), hot yoga, hiking and lifting."

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Another fan chimed in, asking, "I'm sure I'm asking for all of us women in this age range… can you drop your workout/nutrition routine? 🔥" Jewel eagerly shared the details of her diet, stating she focuses on healthy fats, proteins, organic greens, and heirloom grains. "And cheese puffs if I stay up too late 😜," she joked.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jewel/Instagram Jewel previously revealed her diet includes proteins and organic greens.

Article continues below advertisement

"Work out: I mix it up!" Jewel continued. "Pilates, hot yoga, difficult [vertical] hikes, weights … I've been working on it because the stats for women our age really need to get after now!" Jewel has long been motivated to pursue her fitness journey. Early on, after the birth of her oldest son, she became what she called a "cardio queen" and lost 40 pounds. In an 2012 interview with OK!, Jewel said she would often drink fresh vegetable juice, while describing she had a "deliberate" eating habit.

Article continues below advertisement

She previously shared how the regimen was the "catalyst to a mindset shift" for her. She later on shared that she got her "deadlift to a max of 371 lbs." She also centered her life "around working out" and her social life began to revolve around the CrossFit community. She later found CrossFit, which shifted her focus from the number on the scale to her body's strength, and she eventually became a certified CrossFit coach.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jewel/Instagram Jewel said she prioritizes her well-being.