OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
News > Jewel
NEWS

Jewel, 51, Stuns Fans With Gorgeous Swimsuit Selfie: See Her Transformation

Composite Photos of Jewel
Source: @jewel/Instagram; Mega

Jewel stunned fans as she showed off her toned body in a swimsuit selfie and revealed her fitness and diet secrets.

Profile Image

Sept. 20 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Jewel is showcasing her incredible fitness transformation.

The iconic singer, 51, proudly displayed her toned physique in a mirror selfie posted to her Instagram on Tuesday, September 16. She credited weight-lifting and dedication for her impressive look.

Photo of Jewel
Source: @jewel/Instagram

The singer credited lifting, yoga, and hiking for her transformation.

Wearing a black swimsuit, Jewel flashed a radiant smile while flexing her biceps. "Summer recap: more travel, more lifting (because 51 and gotta keep that muscle and bone up), more time with family and loved ones, more painting … more adventure, more joy," she captioned the series of photos, which included a stunning bikini shot that flaunted her figure.

Fans were in awe of her transformation, flooding the comments section with requests for workout tips.

Photo of Jewel
Source: @jewel/Instagram

Fans begged for tips from Jewel after seeing her legs and arms.

"Omg! Look at your legs! 🔥 What are you doing? I want legs like that! 😮," one follower exclaimed.

Jewel responded by sharing her fitness secrets, revealing that she combines a "mix of an old 1980's Calenetics workout (anyone else have the VHS tape as a kid?!), hot yoga, hiking and lifting."

Source: @jewel/Instagram

Jewel shared her secrets via social media.

Another fan chimed in, asking, "I'm sure I'm asking for all of us women in this age range… can you drop your workout/nutrition routine? 🔥"

Jewel eagerly shared the details of her diet, stating she focuses on healthy fats, proteins, organic greens, and heirloom grains. "And cheese puffs if I stay up too late 😜," she joked.

Photo of Jewel
Source: @jewel/Instagram

Jewel previously revealed her diet includes proteins and organic greens.

"Work out: I mix it up!" Jewel continued. "Pilates, hot yoga, difficult [vertical] hikes, weights … I've been working on it because the stats for women our age really need to get after now!"

Jewel has long been motivated to pursue her fitness journey. Early on, after the birth of her oldest son, she became what she called a "cardio queen" and lost 40 pounds. In an 2012 interview with OK!, Jewel said she would often drink fresh vegetable juice, while describing she had a "deliberate" eating habit.

She previously shared how the regimen was the "catalyst to a mindset shift" for her. She later on shared that she got her "deadlift to a max of 371 lbs." She also centered her life "around working out" and her social life began to revolve around the CrossFit community.

She later found CrossFit, which shifted her focus from the number on the scale to her body's strength, and she eventually became a certified CrossFit coach.

Photo of Jewel
Source: @jewel/Instagram

Jewel said she prioritizes her well-being.

Jewel previously shared her journey to fame, emphasizing how she prioritized her well-being. She turned to music as a way to cope with her struggles.

"When I was discovered, my No. 1 goal wasn't to be a musician," she told Us Weekly. "It was to make sure that I could learn how to be, I called it a happy, whole human instead of a human full of holes."

Jewel elaborated, "I never wanted my mental health to be the price I paid for my career. And as we're seeing with so many celebrities and artists, we're losing too many people. This job is a difficult job, but so many jobs are; we have a lot of pressure that we're dealing with in the world."

