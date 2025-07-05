NEWS Jewelz Blu Beats the Summer Heat in Croatia With a Teeny Tiny Bikini Source: Jewelz Blu Jewelz Blu beats the summer heat.

Article continues below advertisement

Jewelz Blu leaves little to the imagination in her new bikini photos! The star, who has been touring around Europe, showed off her stellar figure during her stop in Croatia.

Article continues below advertisement

Jewelz Blu's Little Two-Piece

Source: Jewelz Blu Jewelz Blu poolside in Croatia.

Blu’s choice of a bold blue bikini highlighted her flawless figure, leaving little to the imagination. The top featured triangle cups, which were too small for her ample assets. Spilling out on the sides, the German beauty generously flashed a little on the side and underneath in the process. Meanwhile, the plunging neckline drew attention to her daring public display. Thin, delicate straps added to the minimalist appeal of the ensemble, complementing her toned shoulders and arms. The bikini bottoms were equally stunning, boasting a high-waist design that showcased Blu’s flat stomach and accentuated her lean legs. Like the upper garment, the bottoms also had straps that were tied in dainty bows on either side of her hips.

Article continues below advertisement

Staying Cool in the Summer Heat

Source: Jewelz Blu Jewelz Blu poses in her cute suit while wading in the pool.

As summer is in full force, Blu found Croatia to be “super hot but the water on the beach makes it all so refreshing.” While the day brings extreme weather conditions due to the heat, the actress adored evenings on the seaside country. “At night it’s nice and cool but not too cold. And the vibe is chilled laid back, intimate but high energy with the drum n bass party vibe,” Blu said.

Article continues below advertisement

Bombshell in Blue

Source: Jewelz Blu Jewelz Blu shows off her accessories, including three necklaces.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

For her beach day ensemble, Blu rocked several accessories, including beaded bracelets and three necklaces with one boasting a large blue Butterfly pendant. Blu left her long hair down and enhanced her striking features with a stunning makeup application.

Article continues below advertisement

Attending Hospitality on the Beach

Source: Jewelz Blu Jewelz Blu and a friend having fun at the music festival.

While in Croatia, Blu attended the festival called “Hospitality On The Beach.” According to the Vivenu website, it is “a 7-day drum & bass holiday uniting like-minded ravers from around the world to the beautiful shores of Tisno in Croatia. Why choose between a festival and a holiday when you can have both?” The event, which runs from July 1-6, is “nestled along the stunning Adriatic coast, the festival takes place at The Garden Resort, a breathtaking venue with a private beach and an intimate festival setting. With four stages just steps from each other, you can fully immerse in DnB from across the spectrum; from liquid and rollers to jungle, jump-up to neuro — soundtracked by all your favourite artists.” While there, Blu revealed that she has watched several top DJs, including “Serum, Artemis, Maddy V, and Mandidextrous.”

Article continues below advertisement

Ready To Party

As the vibrant lights of the festival flickered, Blu decided to trade her playful bikini for a captivating plunging dress that accentuated her stunning figure. The fabric hugged her curves perfectly, shimmering with every movement, while the neckline drew the eye effortlessly, highlighting her elegance amidst the festive atmosphere.

Article continues below advertisement