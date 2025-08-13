NEWS Jewelz Blu Whips Up a Vegan Blueberry Matcha in Her Kitchen Source: Jewelz Blu Jewelz Blu Whips Up A Vegan Blueberry Matcha In Her Kitchen OK! Staff Aug. 13 2025, Published 1:58 p.m. ET

Jewelz Blu traded in the bright lights of photo shoots for the soft glow of her kitchen, uploading a calming, casual video where she walked fans through making a homemade blueberry matcha latte from scratch! The German beauty—who has been vegan for over a decade—opened the YouTube clip by confessing her deep love for matcha, calling it her go-to source of caffeine and a drink she sometimes looks forward to so much that she gets excited to go to bed, knowing she’ll get to enjoy it again in the morning.

From Frozen Berries to Syrup Magic

Source: Jewelz Blu Jewelz Blu shows off her colorful beverages in her kitchen.

Inspired by a favorite drink she’s tried at cafés in Los Angeles and the Inland Empire, Jewelz decided to recreate her own version of a blueberry matcha, starting with the star of the show — a fresh, homemade blueberry syrup. She poured frozen blueberries straight into a pot with organic sugar, fresh lemon juice, and a splash of water, letting the mixture simmer slowly until it thickened into a vibrant, tangy-sweet sauce. Once cooled, she blended the berries into a smooth purée, strained out the solids, and poured the deep purple syrup into a small glass bottle—ready for the drink assembly.

Matcha Preparation With Care

Source: Jewelz Blu Jewelz Blu’s has a passion for matcha and enjoys making them look great.

Jewelz’s passion for matcha came through in every step of her preparation. She carefully soaked her bamboo whisk in warm water, sifted high-quality Sante matcha powder to remove any clumps, and whisked it into a frothy green paste using gentle zigzag motions. She also made sure her water wasn’t too hot, noting that overheating can ruin the delicate flavor and color of the tea. For the final presentation, Jewelz poured the blueberry syrup into the bottom of a glass, added ice, then layered in her favorite Khalifa Barista Blend oat milk, both regular and frothed, for a creamy texture. She finished by gently pouring the bright green matcha over the top, creating a visually striking layered drink that looked like it came straight from a trendy LA café. After taking the first sip, Jewelz beamed with satisfaction, pointing out that similar drinks in Los Angeles cost nearly $10, while hers was not only fresher and more flavorful but also entirely plant-based and made for a fraction of the price.

A Lifestyle Rooted in Sustainability

Source: Jewelz Blu Jewelz Blu love for the sustainability has a part in every part of her lifestyle.