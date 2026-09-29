JFK Sent Secret Service to Frame Photos of 'Beautiful Naked Women Lying in the Lincoln Bedroom,' Book Claims

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John F. Kennedy allegedly had the Secret Service deliver photographs of naked women in the Lincoln Bedroom to a Washington, D.C., frame shop. Author Laurence Leamer detailed the alleged arrangement in his new book, Ladies' Man: The Careless Heart of John F. Kennedy.

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JFK Allegedly Had the Photos Professionally Framed

Source: MEGA JFK allegedly had the Secret Service deliver the photographs to a Washington, D.C., frame shop.

"A Secret Service officer arrived on various mornings with photos just as Sidney Mickelson frame shop opened in downtown Washington," according to an excerpt shared by People. "Some of the images were of beautiful naked women lying in a bed in the Lincoln bedroom. In one notable photo, the masked president lay next to two masked women," Leamer wrote. The author said Mickelson, who was a well-known figure in Washington's art community, would take measurements for the frames and "the agent left with the picture, bringing it back at the end of the day for Mickelson to finish the framing."

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The Lincoln Bedroom Had Kennedy Family History

Source: MEGA Jacqueline Kennedy previously revealed that she and John F. Kennedy lived in the Lincoln Bedroom when they first moved into the White House.

The photographs were allegedly taken in the Lincoln Bedroom, which was redecorated during JFK's presidency by First Lady Jackie Kennedy. Jackie previously discussed her connection to the room during the CBS News special A Tour of the White House With Mrs. John F. Kennedy, hosted by Charles Collingwood. "We did in the beginning," she said when asked if she had spent time there. "It was where we lived when we first came here, when our rooms at the other end of the hall were being painted," Jackie added. "I loved living in this room. It's on the sunny side of the house, and one of Andrew Jackson's magnolia trees is right outside the window."

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Laurence Leamer Details JFK's Personal Life

Source: MEGA Laurence Leamer detailed the alleged photographs in his upcoming book about John F. Kennedy.

Leamer described the alleged photographs as another example of the risks JFK took during his presidency. "Taking these pictures was a crazy thing to do — let alone getting them professionally framed — but it was part of Jack's drive, his compulsion," Leamer expressed. "He was a brilliant politician but a troubled man, and the s-- and the drugs were one way he tried to live beyond his endless and serious health problems," the author continued, per People.

Another Author Wrote About the Alleged Framing Arrangement

Source: MEGA Seymour Hersh also reported claims about John F. Kennedy's alleged nude photographs in his 1997 book.