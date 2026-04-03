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Jill Duggar’s 'Terrifying' Confession About 'Strangers' Checking Locked Doors Resurfaces Amid Brother Joseph’s Child Molestation Scandal

Photo of Jill Duggar and Joseph Duggar
Source: MEGA; @jillduggar/Instagram

Jill Duggar’s shocking confession about random ‘strangers’ checking locked doors during her childhood resurfaced following her brother Joseph Duggar’s arrest.

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April 3 2026, Updated 5:11 p.m. ET

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Jill Duggar's eerie confession about the "terrifying" nights she experienced as a child resurfaced as her brother Joseph Duggar's child molestation case unfolds.

"People — strangers — would come to our house at random times to make sure there were locks on the doors and that everybody was sleeping where they were supposed to be sleeping," Jill, 34, wrote in her book, Counting the Cost, which released in September 2023.

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Jill Duggar Said 'Strangers' Would Ensure Her Doors Were 'Locked' as a Child

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Photo of Jill Duggar explained that 'strangers' would come at night during her childhood to ensure doors were 'locked' in their home.
Source: @jillduggar/Instagram

Jill Duggar explained 'strangers' would come at night during her childhood to ensure doors were 'locked' in their home.

Jill said the situation began after her older brother Josh Duggar confessed he molested her and several of their sisters when he was a teenager.

According to the TLC alum, "strangers" began visiting the Duggar family's compound in Tontitown, Ark., to ensure the female children were safe behind locked doors.

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Critics Sounded Off in the Comments Section

Photo of Many blame Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar for the scandals in their family.
Source: @jillduggar/Instagram

Many blame Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar for the scandals in their family.

The passage sparked heated debate on social media, with many slamming their parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

"They should have taken more steps to protect them, like education, teaching girls to speak up, telling boys it's wrong to touch people, not making girls feel responsible for stirring up feelings in men/ boys," one user wrote.

A second critic added, "They locked the girls and boys bedrooms. Locked them in. Their way of making sure the boys don’t go molesting their sisters at night."

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Joseph Duggar Was Arrested on March 18

Photo of Joseph Duggar was accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old while on vacation in 2020.
Source: TLC

Joseph Duggar was accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old while on vacation in 2020.

Though Josh, 38, was never criminally charged in the case against his sisters, he was later convicted in 2021 on federal charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material.

In a more recent update, Joseph, 31, was arrested in Arkansas on March 18 after being accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old during a 2020 vacation in Panama City Beach, Fla. He was charged with two counts of child s-- abuse and extradited to Florida, where he entered a "not guilty" plea before being released on bail on March 31.

Jill Duggar Reacted to Joseph Duggar's Arrrest

Photo of Jill Duggar was 'shocked' to hear the news of her brother Joseph Duggar's arrest.
Source: MEGA

Jill Duggar was 'shocked' to hear the news of her brother Joseph Duggar's arrest.

Jill reacted to Joseph's arrest one day after the news hit headlines.

“We were shocked yesterday evening to learn of Jill’s brother (Joseph Duggar’s) arrest," she wrote via the Dillard Family blog on March 19. "We first learned of anything related to his charges yesterday via a text from a friend who messaged us about the recent media reports of Joseph’s arrest and his alleged confession to molesting a juvenile female in 2020. We are shocked and heartbroken.”

The message continued, “We strongly condemn abuse. We support the rule of law and hope that justice will be achieved. Our hearts go out to the innocent juvenile victim of this unspeakable crime and her family,” adding, “We pray God gives her strength, comfort and hope, and that she is able to get all the help and support she needs and deserves in the days ahead.”

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