Jillian Michaels Accuses CNN of 'Flat-Out' Lying About Her Controversial Interview, Doubles Down on Belief That Donald Trump Isn't 'Whitewashing Slavery'

Jillian Michaels Says Abby Phillip 'Flat-Out' Lied

Source: mega Jillian Michaels claimed Abby Phillip 'flat-out' lied about how their CNN segment went down.

On Thursday, August 21, Michaels defended her CNN appearance during an interview with Leland Vittert on NewsNation’s On Balance. “Well, in that same interview, the clip, a clip you just showed from that interview. She flat-out lies and says, ‘We were just having a conversation about the arts, and she just randomly brings this up,’” Michaels explained of CNN’s Abby Phillip’s post-segment comments about their head-to-head debate.

Jillian Michaels Defends Her CNN Interview

Source: @NewsNation/YouTube The fitness guru defended her CNN interview from August 13.

'He's Not Trying to Whitewash Slavery'

Source: mega Jillian Michaels defended Donald Trump, saying he is 'not trying to whitewash slavery.'

“When, if you actually watch the entire clip, it’s Julie Roginsky who refers to parts of the MAGA base as racist, makes a Hitler reference, again, to Trump, and then says, ‘Slavery is bad, we should talk about it,’” Michaels clarified. Michaels continued, “Upon which, by the way, I am fully educated and up to speed on the exhibits that the administration has taken umbrage in the Smithsonian, none of which had anything to do with slavery. So with confidence, I turn around, and I say, ‘He’s [Trump] not trying to whitewash slavery,’ and I’m about to list all of these other exhibits.”

'We Were Having 2 Separate Conversations'

Source: @NewsNation/YouTube Jillian Michaels said she is 'deeply concerned' about the narrative the 'young generation' believes about Donald Trump 'whitewashing slavery.'

The fitness guru explained how CNN’s Ritchie Torres and Phillip brought the topic “back to slavery again” despite her attempts to list exactly why Trump has no plan to whitewash slavery. “So we were having two separate conversations at the same time, which is unfortunate because no point could come out clearly,” she told Vittert. “And once that came up, you know, this is a narrative that I am, I am deeply concerned about, and it’s not because I’m trying to center white people’s feelings at the heart of this issue. It’s because I am seeing a young generation choke on this narrative, and my deep concern is that this pendulum does not swing back to the middle.”

'It Is So Important to Tell Both Sides of History'

Source: mega Jillian Michaels said it is 'so important to tell both sides of history.'