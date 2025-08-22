or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jillian Michaels
OK LogoNEWS

Jillian Michaels Accuses CNN of 'Flat-Out' Lying About Her Controversial Interview, Doubles Down on Belief That Donald Trump Isn't 'Whitewashing Slavery'

photo of Jillian Michaels
Source: mega

Jillian Michaels is up to her neck in the controversy surrounding her CNN interview about Donald Trump and 'whitewashing slavery.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 22 2025, Published 7:22 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Jillian Michaels doubled down on the controversial comments she made last week during a live segment on CNN’s NewsNight With Abby Phillip.

During the chat, the Biggest Loser trainer aimed to discuss Donald Trump’s letter to Smithsonian Institution Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III, which detailed his administrative plan to review and ensure the exhibits “celebrate American exceptionalism, remove divisive or partisan narratives, and restore confidence in our shared cultural institutions.”

However, Michaels’ intentions were silenced by the panel of reporters on CNN, who claimed Trump was “whitewashing slavery.” As the TV personality attempted to voice her opinion, panelists mistook her words for filth.

Article continues below advertisement

Jillian Michaels Says Abby Phillip 'Flat-Out' Lied

photo of Jillian Michaels claimed Abby Phillip 'flat-out' lied about how their CNN segment went down
Source: mega

Jillian Michaels claimed Abby Phillip 'flat-out' lied about how their CNN segment went down.

On Thursday, August 21, Michaels defended her CNN appearance during an interview with Leland Vittert on NewsNation’s On Balance.

“Well, in that same interview, the clip, a clip you just showed from that interview. She flat-out lies and says, ‘We were just having a conversation about the arts, and she just randomly brings this up,’” Michaels explained of CNN’s Abby Phillip’s post-segment comments about their head-to-head debate.

Article continues below advertisement

Jillian Michaels Defends Her CNN Interview

Source: @NewsNation/YouTube

The fitness guru defended her CNN interview from August 13.

Article continues below advertisement

'He's Not Trying to Whitewash Slavery'

photo of Jillian Michaels defended Donald Trump, saying he is 'not trying to whitewash slavery'
Source: mega

Jillian Michaels defended Donald Trump, saying he is 'not trying to whitewash slavery.'

MORE ON:
Jillian Michaels

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

“When, if you actually watch the entire clip, it’s Julie Roginsky who refers to parts of the MAGA base as racist, makes a Hitler reference, again, to Trump, and then says, ‘Slavery is bad, we should talk about it,’” Michaels clarified.

Michaels continued, “Upon which, by the way, I am fully educated and up to speed on the exhibits that the administration has taken umbrage in the Smithsonian, none of which had anything to do with slavery. So with confidence, I turn around, and I say, ‘He’s [Trump] not trying to whitewash slavery,’ and I’m about to list all of these other exhibits.”

Article continues below advertisement

'We Were Having 2 Separate Conversations'

photo of Jillian Michaels said she is 'deeply concerned' about the narrative the 'young generation' believes about Donald Trump 'whitewashing slavery'
Source: @NewsNation/YouTube

Jillian Michaels said she is 'deeply concerned' about the narrative the 'young generation' believes about Donald Trump 'whitewashing slavery.'

The fitness guru explained how CNN’s Ritchie Torres and Phillip brought the topic “back to slavery again” despite her attempts to list exactly why Trump has no plan to whitewash slavery.

“So we were having two separate conversations at the same time, which is unfortunate because no point could come out clearly,” she told Vittert. “And once that came up, you know, this is a narrative that I am, I am deeply concerned about, and it’s not because I’m trying to center white people’s feelings at the heart of this issue. It’s because I am seeing a young generation choke on this narrative, and my deep concern is that this pendulum does not swing back to the middle.”

'It Is So Important to Tell Both Sides of History'

photo of Jillian Michaels said it is 'so important to tell both sides of history'
Source: mega

Jillian Michaels said it is 'so important to tell both sides of history.'

She continued, “It swings much farther into an alt-right direction where it’s begetting and breeding racism and hostility on both sides, which is why it is so important to tell both sides of history, not just one.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.