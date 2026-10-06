Jim Bakker, Disgraced Televangelist and Tammy Faye's Ex-Husband, Dead at 86 as His Wife Says 'His Legacy Will Never be Forgotten'

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Jim Bakker, the disgraced televangelist who rose to Christian television fame alongside his first wife, Tammy Faye, has died at 86. Bakker died Monday, October 5, with his second wife, Lori Bakker, announcing the news on his Instagram account.

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Lori Bakker Announces Husband's Death

Source: @THE JIM BAKKER SHOW/YOUTUBE,MEGA Lori Bakker announced her husband's death in an emotional statement on Monday.

"It is with a broken heart that I share that my beloved husband, Jim Bakker, went home to be with the Lord this evening," Lori wrote. "For 66 years, Jim gave his life to preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He was a pioneer of Christian television, but to me, he was my husband, my best friend, and the man I was honored to walk beside through so many seasons of life and ministry," she went on. "Jim loved people deeply. He loved this ministry, and he loved the friends and partners who stood with him throughout the years. Even in his final days, his heart was still for the work of God and for the Gospel to continue reaching the world," Lori added. "Our family is grieving, and we ask for your prayers and privacy during this time," the grieving wife continued. "Jim finished his race with faith. His voice, his vision, and his legacy will never be forgotten," she concluded.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @JIMBAKKERSHOW/INSTAGRAM Jim Bakker died on October 5.

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Jim and Tammy Faye Built a TV Empire

Source: MEGA Jim Bakker rose to fame alongside Tammy Faye on 'The PTL Club.'

Jim became a household name through The PTL Club, which he co-hosted with Tammy beginning in 1974. The Christian television program, which stood for "Praise the Lord," eventually attracted approximately 13 million viewers per night at its height, according to the Associated Press. Jim and Tammy, who married in 1961, became prominent figures in televangelism before their empire began unraveling in the late 1980s.

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Scandal Rocked PTL

Source: @THE JIM BAKKER SHOW/YOUTUBE Jim Bakker's career unraveled following a s-- scandal and financial investigation.

In 1987, Jim acknowledged having s-- with church secretary Jessica Hahn, who was 21 at the time and whom Jim said he had an affair with in 1980. Jessica alleged that Jim had drugged and sexually assaulted her — accusations he denied. It was later revealed that Jim paid Jessica $279,000 in 1985 to keep her silent. As the scandal intensified, Jim resigned from PTL, while Tammy remained by his side. The following year, Jim was indicted on charges including mail fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy over PTL's finances.

Jim Bakker Served Time Before TV Comeback

Source: @THE JIM BAKKER SHOW/YOUTUBE Jim Bakker was convicted on 24 counts of fraud and served nearly five years in prison.