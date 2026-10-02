Inside Jim Carrey’s Private Romance With Younger Wife and Why Friends Say He Avoided 'Ambitious Women' Before

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Jim Carrey's private romance with his younger wife is gaining the spotlight. On September 30, Carrey, 64, secretly tied the knot with his girlfriend of four years, actress Min Ah, 32, in Los Angeles. As a source said to Daily Mail, "In the past, he was with very ambitious women like Lauren and Jenny. I think it was exhausting. Jenny really wanted to marry Jim, but he said no. With Renee, it just fizzled. She works a ton, so there was not a lot of time for romance."

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Jim Carrey Reportedly Feels 'So Happy' With Min Ah

Source: MEGA Jim Carrey secretly tied the knot with his girlfriend of four years, actress Min Ah, 32, in Los Angeles.

"I think Jim felt pushed around by some of the famous women he dated. They have a tough side. So then he just started dating different pretty girls and having fun, until he got tired of that too," the source continued. In contrast, Ah is "gentle," as the source said, adding, "She does not push for anything; she takes his lead, which just works. She has not really acted in films for a while, so she is not a hyper career chick." "That is why he is so happy, because there is no pressure to go to parties or be more; she doesn't run out for every audition. They are chill. He famously said he has 'enough' now, and he truly means it," they said.

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Carrey Has Been Married 4 Times

Source: MEGA Jim Carrey has previously been married to Melissa Womer, Lauren Holly, Renee Zellweger and Jenny McCarthy.

Carrey has previously been in four failed romances. First with Melissa Womer, from 1987 to 1995; with Lauren Holly, 1996; with Renee Zellweger, from 1999 to 2000; and Jenny McCarthy, from 2005 to 2010. After so many failed romances, the actor had practically sworn off marriage. In a 2008 interview, he said, "I probably won't get married again. If you've done it twice, you really should stop doing it." Six years later, he once again reiterated this belief, telling Howard Stern in 2014 that he just didn't "see it as necessary, at this point." This is why the comedian's marriage to Ah came as a surprise to his fans.

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Sources Say Carrey and Ah Appear to be Very Strong

Source: MEGA Sources said Min Ah is 'gentle' as compared to Jim Carrey's other wives.

Carrey and Ah were first spotted at a charity comedy show hosted by Judd Apatow in Los Angeles in February 2022. However, they only confirmed their relationship in February 2026 at the César Film Awards in France, where the actor thanked Ah during his award acceptance speech. A source close to the 64-year-old star told the outlet, "Jim is very happy with Min because she is super kind and supportive toward him. She knows what he needs." In fact, the bond between the newlyweds reportedly appears to be very strong. According to their friends, Ah is reportedly exactly what Carrey wants in a partner. "She accepts Carrey for exactly who he is. She understands his spiritual side and is in tune with that, she doesn't work against it," the source said.

Source: MEGA A source close to the Jim Carrey claimed that he is 'very happy' with Min Ah because she is 'super kind and supportive toward him.'