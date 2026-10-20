Jimmy Fallon Shares Rare Photos With Wife and Their Daughters at Pumpkin Patch

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Jimmy Fallon has delighted fans with an autumnal glimpse at his sweet family life. Fallon shared some photos from a day at the pumpkin patch with his wife, Nancy Juvonen, and daughters Winnie, 13, and Frances, 11, via Instagram.

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Jimmy Fallon Shared the Cutest Pumpkin Patch Family Photos

Source: @JIMMYFALLON/INSTAGRAM Jimmy Fallon took a selfie with his wife and daughters.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, October 19, the talk show host posted two photos from the Halloween-themed day out. The first photo was a close-up selfie of Fallon, Juvonen, Winnie and Frances huddled together in front of the camera, with rows of white pumpkins and a red barn in the background. The second showed the family of four posing together, all sporting big smiles as they enjoyed their time together. "Thanks to @hankspumpkintown. It’s become a family tradition for us. (I’m the giant jack-o’-lantern in the middle.) 🎃," Fallon captioned the post.

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Fans Were Delighted About the Post

Source: @JIMMYFALLON/INSTAGRAM The sweet family posed for a picture at the pumpkin farm.

Fallon's fans loved seeing his happy family life. "I remember during Covid when you did your shows from home. Your girls were so cute and made the show so much fun. Well done raising two incredible daughters," one person commented. "Greatest and most photogenic family ever!" wrote someone else. "Those little girls from the Covid times are all grown up. Sweet family. 🥰," added another.

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Jimmy Fallon's Sweet Family Life

Source: FAYE SADOU / HTTP: / WWW.WENN.COM / MEGA Jimmy Fallon and Nancy Juvonen got married in 2007.

Fallon first met his film producer wife in 2004 on the set of Saturday Night Live, thanks to her bestie Drew Barrymore. The two tied the knot in 2007, and welcomed Winnie in 2013 and Frances in 2014, both via surrogate. Speaking in 2020 about how fatherhood changed him, the comedian said, "My biggest revelation is how much I ended up caring for other people's kids if that makes any sense. You get it more. When I didn’t have kids, if I heard a crying baby in the restaurant, I would think, 'Can you stop the crying and go around the block?' Now I would be like, 'Just give me the baby — how can I help? I’ve been there.'"

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Jimmy Fallon's Work Ethic

Source: MEGA Jimmy Fallon shares two kids with his wife.