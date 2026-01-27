Jimmy Kimmel Breaks Down Over 'Sickening' Alex Pretti Killing as He Calls Out Americans Who Voted for Donald Trump
Jan. 27 2026, Published 12:29 p.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel questioned Americans who voted for Donald Trump after ICE agents shot dead another citizen in Minneapolis, Minn.
During his Monday, January 26, monologue, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host got emotional about the "sickening" death of Alex Pretti last weekend, declaring, "They fired 10 times on an ICU nurse, they're telling us, 'Well, it was justified.'"
Pretti, 37, was gunned down by ICE officials on Saturday, January 24. "Is that the law and order you voted for, if you voted for this?" he asked, adding, "Every day is a nightmare now."
Jimmy Kimmel Is Outraged by the ICE Killing in Minneapolis
The outspoken Trump critic went on to say the right and left should be able to agree that seeing "fellow Americans executed by ICE" is horrifying.
"We keep saying we need to find subjects we can to agree on," the comedian continued. "Can we agree the peaceful protesters, including moms driving SUVS on their way back after dropping their 6-year-old off at school and a nurse who stepped in to protect a woman from harm don't deserve to be shot dead in the street by the people were paying to protect us?"
The mom he was referring to was 37-year-old Renee Good, who was shot in her car on January 7.
'Where Are the Reasonable Voices on the Right?'
"Can we agree when we see someone is murdered in cold blood, there should be an investigation?" he continued. "Where are the reasonable voices on the right? We need some decent people on the right to show some courage and some common sense."
Trump administration officials, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, claim both Pretti and Good were trying to "harm" ICE agents, and the shooters acted in self-defense.
"If that was a group of trans swimmers shooting a guy for making a cellphone video, you'd be heating up the electric chairs already," he said.
'Vile, Heartless and Even Criminal Acts'
Earlier on his monologue, he slammed ICE agents for committing "one atrocity after another," labeling them a "gang of poorly trained, shamefully led, mask-wearing goons."
"That is what they are — they’re goons committing vile, heartless, and even criminal acts," he ranted. "It’s sickening to watch, and it’s frustrating to watch."
Jimmy Kimmel Has Family in Minneapolis
Kimmel also revealed that he and his wife, Molly McNearney, have family in Minneapolis.
"They’re afraid to take their kids to school. They’re afraid to go to work," he said. "And I can only imagine how people who aren’t white feel about this."