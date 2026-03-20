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Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Donald Trump's Dyslexia Jabs as Newsom Feud Escalates

Composite photo of Jimmy Kimmel, Donald Trump and Gavin Newsom.
Source: MEGA

After Donald Trump mocked Gavin Newsom’s dyslexia, Jimmy Kimmel seized on the moment.

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March 20 2026, Published 3:32 p.m. ET

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Jimmy Kimmel is once again turning political controversy into late-night material, zeroing in on President Donald Trump’s repeated remarks about California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s dyslexia, a line of attack that has sparked backlash and reignited debate over tone in political discourse.

During a recent Oval Office appearance, Trump referred to Newsom as a “low-IQ person” and criticized him for having a “learning disability,” suggesting it should disqualify him from the presidency.

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Kimmel Spots the Irony

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Image of Jimmy Kimmel played a clip of Donald Trump's remarks about Gavin Newsom’s dyslexia.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE

Jimmy Kimmel played a clip of Donald Trump's remarks about Gavin Newsom’s dyslexia.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host played a clip of Trump’s remarks before delivering a pointed punchline: “Anyway, be best, everybody.”

The line referenced former first lady Melania Trump’s anti-bullying campaign, underscoring what Jimmy framed as a contradiction between message and behavior.

“This is a man who’s posted thousands of misspelled words over the last 14 years,” Jimmy said, adding that Donald “thinks ‘mutilization’ is a word in the English language.”

Jimmy also pointed out that Donald referred to Gavin as “the president of the United States” in the same clip. “And he’s worried about Gavin Newsom’s learning abilities?” Jimmy asked. “Everything about him is dumb?”

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A Personal Attack Becomes a Political Flashpoint

Image of Donald Trump's repeated remarks toward Gavin Newsom drew attention.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's repeated remarks toward Gavin Newsom drew attention.

Donald’s comments have drawn attention not only because of their frequency — he has referenced Gavin’s dyslexia at least four times in less than a week — but also because of the nature of the attack.

Dyslexia is a common learning disorder affecting reading, writing and spelling, and experts note it has no connection to overall intelligence. Gavin himself has spoken openly about his diagnosis, describing it as a challenge that ultimately became a strength.

“It’s the greatest thing in hindsight to happen to me,” Gavin said in a recent interview, calling it a “superpower” that pushed him to work harder.

Still, Donald has framed the condition as disqualifying, suggesting a president “should not have learning disabilities,” a stance that has intensified criticism from both political opponents and media figures.

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Newsom Fires Back — and Joins the Bit

Image of Gavin Newsom answered with satire and a public message of support.
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom answered with satire and a public message of support.

Gavin has responded with a mix of seriousness and satire. In one post, he wrote, “To every kid with a learning disability: don’t let anyone — not even the President of the United States — bully you. Dyslexia isn’t a weakness. It’s your strength.”

At the same time, he leaned into Donald’s verbal slip, jokingly declaring himself president after Donald mistakenly used the title during his remarks. His press office amplified the moment with a parody post promising sweeping changes “NOW THAT I, GAVIN C. NEWSOM, AM OFFICIALLY PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.”

Late-Night’s Ongoing Role

Image of The feud quickly spread across politics and late-night television.
Source: MEGA

The feud quickly spread across politics and late-night television.

For Jimmy, the moment fits into a broader pattern. As political rhetoric becomes more personal, late-night hosts continue to act as both commentators and amplifiers, turning real-time controversies into viral segments.

The exchange also reflects how quickly political moments now move between official settings, social media, and entertainment platforms. A comment made in the Oval Office becomes a monologue punchline within hours.

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