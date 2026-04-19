or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Jimmy Kimmel
OK LogoPolitics

Jimmy Kimmel Slams Donald Trump for 'Upsetting Every Faction of Christianity' With Unhinged Pope Criticism

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump’s AI-generated Jesus image.

Profile Image

April 19 2026, Published 7:32 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel recently criticized an AI-generated image of Donald Trump depicted as Jesus Christ, igniting a response from the public.

The late-night host, known for his bold commentary, seized the opportunity to lampoon Trump after the president's ongoing spat with Pope Leo XIV.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump’s Feud With the Pope Escalates

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of The president’s feud with Pope Leo XIV intensified the backlash.
Source: MEGA

The president’s feud with Pope Leo XIV intensified the backlash.

The altercation with the Pope stemmed from Trump’s comments at a Turning Point USA event where he challenged the pontiff’s stance on the Iran war.

Trump stated, “How can you say that God is never on the side of those who wield the sword?”

The Pope had previously labeled the conflict as “atrocious violence,” urging world leaders to abandon any “delusion of omnipotence.”

Pope Leo XIV responded directly to the criticism, asserting his commitment to the message of the Gospel. He stated, “I have no fear of the Trump administration or of speaking out loudly about the message of the Gospel, which is what I believe I am here to do and what the Church is here to do.”

Trump's aggressive rebuttal described the Pope as “weak on crime” and “terrible on foreign policy,” urging him to “get his act together.”

Article continues below advertisement

AI Image Sparks Religious Backlash

Image of The viral post offended multiple religious audiences.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE

The viral post offended multiple religious audiences.

The controversy escalated when Trump posted an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus on Truth Social.

Kimmel capitalized on the moment, emphasizing that Trump had “upset every faction of Christianity” with his actions.

He remarked, “After he lambasted the pope, he posted an image of himself as Jesus, and then, when everyone got mad, he said, ‘Oh, I didn’t know that was Jesus, I thought that was me as a doctor healing people,’ which is so lame. Not one person believes it.”

MORE ON:
Jimmy Kimmel

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Allies Defend, Critics Push Back

Image of JD Vance defended the image, calling it a joke.
Source: MEGA

JD Vance defended the image, calling it a joke.

In a twist, JD Vance, a supporter of Trump, attempted to downplay the situation by labeling the image a “joke.”

Kimmel countered, humorously explaining that Trump’s “joke” required clarification and ultimately deletion. Kimmel quipped, “He was posting a joke, you understand? And like all the best jokes, it had to be explained and then deleted.”

Jimmy Kimmel Revisits Censorship Clash

Image of Late-night hosts turned the controversy into a defining media moment.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE

Late-night hosts turned the controversy into a defining media moment.

As Kimmel concluded his segment, he reflected on his own experience with censorship, asking, “Why did I get kicked off the air again?”

His remarks highlight the ongoing tension between Trump’s provocative actions and the responses from the public and media.

This episode underscores the complex dynamics between celebrity and political figures, as Kimmel and other late-night hosts continue to dissect Trump’s public persona. The implications of this controversy remain to be seen as both Trump and Kimmel navigate the delicate landscape of public opinion.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.