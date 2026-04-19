Jimmy Kimmel Slams Donald Trump for 'Upsetting Every Faction of Christianity' With Unhinged Pope Criticism

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Jimmy Kimmel recently criticized an AI-generated image of Donald Trump depicted as Jesus Christ, igniting a response from the public. The late-night host, known for his bold commentary, seized the opportunity to lampoon Trump after the president's ongoing spat with Pope Leo XIV.

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Donald Trump’s Feud With the Pope Escalates

Source: MEGA The president’s feud with Pope Leo XIV intensified the backlash.

The altercation with the Pope stemmed from Trump’s comments at a Turning Point USA event where he challenged the pontiff’s stance on the Iran war. Trump stated, “How can you say that God is never on the side of those who wield the sword?” The Pope had previously labeled the conflict as “atrocious violence,” urging world leaders to abandon any “delusion of omnipotence.” Pope Leo XIV responded directly to the criticism, asserting his commitment to the message of the Gospel. He stated, “I have no fear of the Trump administration or of speaking out loudly about the message of the Gospel, which is what I believe I am here to do and what the Church is here to do.” Trump's aggressive rebuttal described the Pope as “weak on crime” and “terrible on foreign policy,” urging him to “get his act together.”

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AI Image Sparks Religious Backlash

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE The viral post offended multiple religious audiences.

The controversy escalated when Trump posted an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus on Truth Social. Kimmel capitalized on the moment, emphasizing that Trump had “upset every faction of Christianity” with his actions. He remarked, “After he lambasted the pope, he posted an image of himself as Jesus, and then, when everyone got mad, he said, ‘Oh, I didn’t know that was Jesus, I thought that was me as a doctor healing people,’ which is so lame. Not one person believes it.”

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Allies Defend, Critics Push Back

Source: MEGA JD Vance defended the image, calling it a joke.

In a twist, JD Vance, a supporter of Trump, attempted to downplay the situation by labeling the image a “joke.” Kimmel countered, humorously explaining that Trump’s “joke” required clarification and ultimately deletion. Kimmel quipped, “He was posting a joke, you understand? And like all the best jokes, it had to be explained and then deleted.”

Jimmy Kimmel Revisits Censorship Clash

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE Late-night hosts turned the controversy into a defining media moment.