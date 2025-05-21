or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jimmy Kimmel
OK LogoNEWS

Jimmy Kimmel Rips Into Donald Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' for Aligning With Gun Violence

photo of Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump
Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/YouTube;MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel tore into Donald Trump's new bill for making gun violence more affordable.

By:

May 21 2025, Published 2:18 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t hesitate when it comes to his political opinion — and during the Tuesday, May 20, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host tore into Donald Trump for his “big, beautiful bill.”

“It contains a provision to eliminate a sales tax on gun silencers,” Kimmel stated during his monologue. “It will make what they call suppressors more affordable.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Drags Donald Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'

Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/YouTube

Jimmy Kimmel joked about the president's bill despite being against it.

“To which I say: It’s about time! One thing I think we can all agree on is that the gun violence in this country is too loud,” the comedian joked.

He went on to explain how the president’s new bill will affect climate change. “It’s all so crazy,” Kimmel stated. “Their solution to climate change is to fire everyone who studies climate change. It’s not happening if we can’t see it, right? And there’s no gun violence if we can’t hear the shots.”

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' to Cut SNAP Benefits

jimmy kimmel donald trumps big beautiful bill aligning with gun violence
Source: mega

The 'Big, Beautiful Bill' will cut SNAP benefits from families.

“The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says this bill will explode the deficit by trillions of dollars while also transferring huge amounts of money to the wealthy and kicking around 7 million people off their healthcare,” the comedian explained.

Furthermore, the star was disappointed that Trump’s plans would “take food out of the mouths of millions of hungry children who get SNAP benefits.”

Article continues below advertisement

What Is in the 'Big, Beautiful Bill?'

MORE ON:
Jimmy Kimmel

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

jimmy kimmel rips into donald trumps big beautiful bill gun violence
Source: mega

The president's proposed bill consists of 1,116 pages.

Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” consists of 1,116 pages and was approved on Sunday, May 18, by the budget committee.

Notably, the bill will cut taxes from tips and include other changes related to energy, health care, savings programs for newborns and possibly increased border security funding.

It will also cut taxes on overtime, loan interest for American-made cars, Social Security as well as tax relief for senior citizens.

Article continues below advertisement

jimmy kimmel rips into donald trumps big beautiful aligning bill gun violence
Source: mega

Jimmy Kimmel has been a longtime critic of Donald Trump and his politics.

Additionally, the president’s “big, beautiful bill” will initiate large cuts to Medicaid and ask states to impose work requirements on childless, able-bodied adults ages 19-64, frequent eligibility checks, block Medicaid funding for non-citizens and ban Medicaid from covering gender transition services for minors.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Comments on 'Big, Beautiful Bill'

jimmy kimmel donald trumps big beautiful bill aligning gun violence
Source: mega

Donald Trump claimed that if the bill passes, it will be 'like a rocket ship for our country.'

If and when the final bill passes the final House vote, it will be assessed by the Senate, which will determine whether to pass or deny the bill’s full package.

While speaking with reporters during his recent trip to the Middle East, Trump said Congress was “on the verge of passing the largest tax cut and regulation in American history.”

He added, “If we get that, that will be like a rocket ship for our country.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.