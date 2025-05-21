Jimmy Kimmel Rips Into Donald Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' for Aligning With Gun Violence
Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t hesitate when it comes to his political opinion — and during the Tuesday, May 20, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host tore into Donald Trump for his “big, beautiful bill.”
“It contains a provision to eliminate a sales tax on gun silencers,” Kimmel stated during his monologue. “It will make what they call suppressors more affordable.”
Jimmy Kimmel Drags Donald Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'
“To which I say: It’s about time! One thing I think we can all agree on is that the gun violence in this country is too loud,” the comedian joked.
He went on to explain how the president’s new bill will affect climate change. “It’s all so crazy,” Kimmel stated. “Their solution to climate change is to fire everyone who studies climate change. It’s not happening if we can’t see it, right? And there’s no gun violence if we can’t hear the shots.”
Donald Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' to Cut SNAP Benefits
“The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says this bill will explode the deficit by trillions of dollars while also transferring huge amounts of money to the wealthy and kicking around 7 million people off their healthcare,” the comedian explained.
Furthermore, the star was disappointed that Trump’s plans would “take food out of the mouths of millions of hungry children who get SNAP benefits.”
What Is in the 'Big, Beautiful Bill?'
- Jimmy Kimmel Compares Donald Trump Running the Country to a 'Monkey Flying the Plane' in Scathing Monologue: Watch
- Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Donald Trump for 'Disastrous' Tariffs Debacle: 'He Doesn't Care About Money'
- Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump for Claiming Joe Biden Spent $8 Million to Make 'Transgender Mice': 'Turns Out... It's Not Real'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” consists of 1,116 pages and was approved on Sunday, May 18, by the budget committee.
Notably, the bill will cut taxes from tips and include other changes related to energy, health care, savings programs for newborns and possibly increased border security funding.
It will also cut taxes on overtime, loan interest for American-made cars, Social Security as well as tax relief for senior citizens.
Additionally, the president’s “big, beautiful bill” will initiate large cuts to Medicaid and ask states to impose work requirements on childless, able-bodied adults ages 19-64, frequent eligibility checks, block Medicaid funding for non-citizens and ban Medicaid from covering gender transition services for minors.
Donald Trump Comments on 'Big, Beautiful Bill'
If and when the final bill passes the final House vote, it will be assessed by the Senate, which will determine whether to pass or deny the bill’s full package.
While speaking with reporters during his recent trip to the Middle East, Trump said Congress was “on the verge of passing the largest tax cut and regulation in American history.”
He added, “If we get that, that will be like a rocket ship for our country.”