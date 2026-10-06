Politics Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump’s Offer to Help Russia With Plague Outbreak: 'The Gang Who Brought Polio Back' Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel rolled his eyes at Trump's offer to 'help' Russia with a potential plague outbreak. Adam Downer Oct. 6 2026, Published 11:28 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jimmy Kimmel is not optimistic about America's ability to stop a possible new pandemic. On the Monday, October 5, edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian took aim at Donald Trump's offer to help Russia deal with a "scary" outbreak of a pneumonic plague. "No worries," Kimmel sarcastically quipped. "The gang who brought polio back is on the case.”

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Source: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE / YOUTUBE Kimmel took aim at Trump's offer to help out with Russia's disease outbreak.

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Kimmel Opens Up With Jokes About Rising Disease

Source: MEGA Kimmel's staff got sick while visiting New York City.

Kimmel was referring to a 28-year-old researcher who died from severe pneumonia at Siberia’s Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute after a lab incident. As a result of the incident, 200 people have reportedly been placed in quarantine. The comedian opened his monologue discussing a rise of illnesses in New York, where his staff had just visited. “We took 200 members of our staff to Brooklyn. I am pleased to announce that only half of them came back with the flu,” he joked. “Everyone is out sick. Everybody is sick today. Although, I guess we’re lucky to just have the flu.”

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Kimmel Looks at Russia 'Plague' Story

Source: MEGA Kimmel criticized the Trump administration's oversight of American health.

Kimmel also noted that New York governor Kathy Hochul had declared a "state disaster" because of an outbreak of measles in the state. "So now we got the flu, we got measles, we got rabies, we got West Nile virus, we have flea-born typhus, all on the rise,” he sighed. The comedian then turned his attention to the situation in Russia. “And now we are hearing that in Russia there has been at least one death from a suspected case of the plague, the pneumonic plague,” Kimmel said, joking that the White House was “monitoring the situation and assessing options to figure out if there is any way they can make money off of it.”

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Trump Says He'll 'Help' Russia

Source: MEGA Trump said he'll try to help Russia if they need it.

He then played a clip of President Trump saying the White House was following the situation “very strongly,” adding, “We’ll help them.” The comment made Kimmel quip about the "gang who brought polio back," referring to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose anti-vax leadership has led to the rise of once-eradicated diseases like measles. Polio is not among the old diseases on the rise the United States, though anti-vax citizens who refuse the polio vaccine are vulnerable to the disease.

Medical Experts Downplay Fears for Now

Source: MEGA Medical experts explained that the pneumonic plague is deadly but treatable.