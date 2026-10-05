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Jimmy Kimmel Shares Rare Photo With His Kids and Wife Molly McNearney in New York City

pic of Jimmy Kimmel, his wife and family.
Source: @JIMMYKIMMEL/INSTAGRAM

Jimmy Kimmel posted a rare photo with his wife and kids.

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Oct. 5 2026, Published 2:19 p.m. ET

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Jimmy Kimmel shared a very rare insight into his sweet family life.

The TV host posted a photo with his wife, Molly McNearney, and their two children on social media from their time in New York City.

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Jimmy Kimmel Shares Adorable Family Photo

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Photo of Jimmy Kimmel posed with his wife and two youngest children in Brooklyn.
Source: @JIMMYKIMMEL/INSTAGRAM

Jimmy Kimmel posed with his wife and two youngest children in Brooklyn.

The talk show host posted a photo of his family on Instagram amid a carousel from his week in Brooklyn (he lives in Southern California).

In the pic, Kimmel, McNearney, Jane, 12, and Billy, 9, were all smiles posing against the backdrop of a jaw-dropping New York City sunset and skyscrapers.

The comedian captioned the post, "Thanks to the great people of Brooklyn for welcoming us so warmly. We are very full."

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Source: @JIMMYKIMMEL/INSTAGRAM
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Jimmy Kimmel's Family Life

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel has four children total, two with Molly McNearney.
Source: STARBUCK/ AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel has four children total, two with Molly McNearney.

Kimmel shares Jane and Billy with McNearney, whom he married in 2013.

He also shares two older children — Katie, 35, and Kevin, 33 — with his ex-wife Gina Maddy, to whom he was married between 1988 and 2002.

He also became a grandfather in 2025 after Katie welcomed her first child, daughter Patti Joan.

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Jimmy Kimmel Was in Brooklyn for a Week of Shows

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel hung out with Jon Stewart.
Source: @JIMMYKIMMEL/INSTAGRAM

Jimmy Kimmel hung out with Jon Stewart.

Kimmel's stint in Brooklyn wasn't just for a family vacation: His show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, was actually filming in the NYC borough between September 28 and October 2.

Also within the carousel, the TV star posted photos of himself with some of the illustrious guests he welcomed onto his show that week, as well as friends he simply spent time with: Jon Stewart, Paul McCartney, Howard Stern, Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Amy Schumer, Pete Davidson, Spike Lee, his colleague Guillermo Rodriguez, Seth Meyers, John Oliver, Billy Crystal, Bernie Sanders, Robby Hoffman and more.

Fans Praised Jimmy Kimmel's Work

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel had many illustrious guests on his Brooklyn show.
Source: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE/YOUTUBE

Jimmy Kimmel had many illustrious guests on his Brooklyn show.

Many commenters praised Kimmel's work for the light it brings them in divisive times.

"Jimmy u r a beacon of hope in a f----- up America thank u," one person said.

"GREAT week of shows Jimmy! I need, WE need, your comedy during these difficult times. To you, your guests, your staff, and your family...Thank you a bazillion times over! Love ya! 💙🗽🇺🇸," wrote someone else.

"The world is so much better with you and all your people! We love you Jimmy❣️," commented a third fan.

"What a great week. I love when you go to Brooklyn. Keep speaking the truth," chimed in someone else.

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