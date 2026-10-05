Jimmy Kimmel Shares Rare Photo With His Kids and Wife Molly McNearney in New York City

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Jimmy Kimmel shared a very rare insight into his sweet family life. The TV host posted a photo with his wife, Molly McNearney, and their two children on social media from their time in New York City.

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Jimmy Kimmel Shares Adorable Family Photo

Source: @JIMMYKIMMEL/INSTAGRAM Jimmy Kimmel posed with his wife and two youngest children in Brooklyn.

The talk show host posted a photo of his family on Instagram amid a carousel from his week in Brooklyn (he lives in Southern California). In the pic, Kimmel, McNearney, Jane, 12, and Billy, 9, were all smiles posing against the backdrop of a jaw-dropping New York City sunset and skyscrapers. The comedian captioned the post, "Thanks to the great people of Brooklyn for welcoming us so warmly. We are very full."

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Jimmy Kimmel's Family Life

Source: STARBUCK/ AFF-USA.COM / MEGA Jimmy Kimmel has four children total, two with Molly McNearney.

Kimmel shares Jane and Billy with McNearney, whom he married in 2013. He also shares two older children — Katie, 35, and Kevin, 33 — with his ex-wife Gina Maddy, to whom he was married between 1988 and 2002. He also became a grandfather in 2025 after Katie welcomed her first child, daughter Patti Joan.

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Jimmy Kimmel Was in Brooklyn for a Week of Shows

Source: @JIMMYKIMMEL/INSTAGRAM Jimmy Kimmel hung out with Jon Stewart.

Fans Praised Jimmy Kimmel's Work

Source: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE/YOUTUBE Jimmy Kimmel had many illustrious guests on his Brooklyn show.