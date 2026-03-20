Jimmy Kimmel Rips Donald Trump for 'Cringe' Pearl Harbor Joke to Japan's First Female Prime Minister

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Jimmy Kimmel couldn't help but rip Donald Trump after the president made an insensitive joke while speaking to Japan's first-ever female prime minister, Sanae Takaichi. "We often cringe when real leaders come to visit ours, but today I think we hit a new level of discomfort," Kimmel, 58, said during the Thursday, March 19, broadcast of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

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Donald Trump Made Controversial Comments About Pearl Harbor

Source: MEGA Donald Trump made insensitive comments about Pearl Harbor.

Kimmel played a clip of the interaction between the world leaders, which happened in the Oval Office earlier that day. In the video, Trump, 79, was asked why he didn't tell U.S. allies in Europe and Asia about the U.S.-Israeli strikes in Iran late last month. “You don’t want to signal too much, you know?” Trump responded as the Japanese prime minister, who looked visibly uncomfortable, sat next to him. “When we go in, we went in very hard, and we didn’t tell anybody about it because we wanted surprise. Who knows better about surprise than Japan? Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor? You believe in surprise, I think much more so than us.”

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Jimmy Kimmel Blasted Donald Trump

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live!/YouTube Jimmy Kimmel joked that Donald Trump's information about Pearl Harbor comes from the movie led by Ben Affleck.

The late-night personality's audience responded with gasps as Kimmel shook his head, saying, "I guess we should be grateful he didn’t do an accent?" “What is going on through that orange head of his?” he humorously added. “Let me tell you. There is no doubt in my mind that everything he knows about Pearl Harbor begins and ends with a movie starring Ben Affleck.”

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Donald Trump Blasted Late-Night Host's 'Terrible Ratings'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump blasted the 'gigantic salaries' of late-night hosts on his Truth Social account.

Kimmel often takes shots at the president on his late-night show. Trump is known to respond via his Truth Social account, most recently slamming TV hosts for “horrible ratings” and “gigantic salaries.” Trump's latest tirade targeted network coverage of the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, dragging comedians into a broader critique of media institutions. Trump praised FCC Chairman Brendan Carr for “looking at the licenses” of broadcasters who are allegedly abusing “FREE American Airwaves” and “perpetuat[ing] LIES,” singling out what he called “the Late Night Morons.”

Donald Trump's 'Horrible Ratings' Doesn't Align With Data

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's 'horrible ratings' claims doesn't match with recent data.