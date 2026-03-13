or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Politics > Donald Trump
Politics

Jimmy Kimmel Bashes 'Shameful' Donald Trump for Wearing Baseball Cap During Tribute to Fallen Troops: 'God Forbid He Just Do It Respectfully'

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Jimmy Kimmel.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel criticized Donald Trump for wearing campaign-style merchandise during a ceremony honoring fallen troops.

Profile Image

March 12 2026, Published 11:33 p.m. ET

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is once again at the center of a political media storm after criticizing President Donald Trump for wearing campaign merchandise during a solemn ceremony honoring fallen U.S. service members.

During a monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian took aim not only at the president’s attire but also at Fox News’ handling of footage from the event, igniting a fresh round of debate about satire, politics and the influence of late-night television.

The Monologue That Set Off the Debate

Image of The comedian questioned whether the president’s hat was appropriate for the solemn event.
Source: MEGA

The comedian questioned whether the president’s hat was appropriate for the solemn event.

The controversy stems from a dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base honoring U.S. troops killed during the ongoing conflict with Iran. Trump attended the ceremony wearing a white baseball cap featuring “USA” on the front, “45-47” on the side and an American flag emblem.

Kimmel used the moment to question whether the hat — which is sold on Trump’s website — was appropriate for the occasion.

“We’ve now lost seven American lives in Trump’s war on Iran, and paying respect to troops who sacrificed everything as a result of a decision you made is one of, if not the most important things a president does,” Kimmel said during his monologue. “But God forbid he just do it normally and respectfully.”

He added, “Every situation is a merchandising opportunity.”

Fox News Footage Draws Scrutiny

Image of Jimmy Kimmel also criticized Fox News' coverage of the ceremony.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel also criticized Fox News' coverage of the ceremony.

Kimmel also criticized Fox News’ coverage of the ceremony after the network aired footage from a previous transfer rather than the most recent event.

The network later acknowledged that archival footage had been aired by mistake and issued a statement apologizing for the error.

Image of Jimmy Kimmel aired clips comparing Fox News criticism of Barack Obama over smaller controversies.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel aired clips comparing Fox News criticism of Barack Obama over smaller controversies.

Kimmel, however, joked that he wasn’t convinced.

“We deeply regret the error, and deeply regret getting caught for the error,” he quipped.

He also accused the network of routinely defending the president during controversies.

“Whenever the president does something shameful, the heroes at Fox News swoop in to clean it up for him,” Kimmel said. The host aired a compilation of past Fox News segments criticizing former President Barack Obama over smaller perceived breaches of decorum — including a moment when Obama saluted a Marine while holding a coffee cup.

Why Late-Night Commentary Resonates

Image of Late-night comedy became a place where viewers processed political frustrations.
Source: MEGA

Late-night comedy became a place where viewers processed political frustrations.

For many viewers, late-night comedy has increasingly become a place where political frustrations are processed through humor — and sometimes through pointed criticism.

“There’s something very powerful about seeing a comic deliver a meaningful, authentic interpretation of what’s happening in politics,” shared journalist and comic Brian Balthazar.

He noted audiences often tune in for entertainment but end up engaging with commentary that reflects broader public emotions.

“The very best comedy writers have a unique gift for touching upon authenticity, emotion, and humor in one beautifully delivered sound bite,” Balthazar explained. “And sometimes, those observations are lightning in a bottle…Striking all the right chords.”

Those moments can quickly ripple across the media landscape.

“So many of us are struggling to find the words to articulate the complex emotions we’re feeling as a country right now, so when someone like a late night host articulates something in just the right way, it truly resonates and becomes something people want to share,” he mentioned. “That sharing spreads and results in a cultural moment.”

