Jimmy Kimmel Shuts Down Howard Stern After He Demanded Late-Night Host 'Prove' His Friendship With Jimmy Fallon Is Real
Oct. 3 2026, Published 6:20 a.m. ET
Howard Stern confronted Jimmy Kimmel with a theory about his friendship with Jimmy Fallon: The two competing late-night hosts do not actually enjoy each other.
“You don’t enjoy being around Jimmy Fallon,” Stern told Kimmel on The Howard Stern Show. “And watching it is too f------ funny.”
Howard Stern Calls the Friendship a Performance
Stern said his suspicions grew while vacationing with both hosts over the summer.
“It’s this whole thing, ‘Oh, the two Jimmys love each other,’” he said. “I wish you would just come clean.”
Kimmel defended Fallon as “a lot of fun” before questioning why he would pretend.
“Do you think that I have so much free time in my life and so much open space in my life that I would waste that time maintaining a pretend friendship for no reason whatsoever?” he asked.
Stern suggested Kimmel “desperately” wanted to prove competing late-night hosts could get along.
“To who?” Kimmel asked. “Who am I proving this to?”
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Jimmy Kimmel Points to His Calendar
Kimmel shut down Stern by offering a concrete detail: He and Fallon planned to have dinner together that week.
“Howard Stern questioning whether the two Jimmys really like each other is a lot like a matchmaker doubting the marriage, since he set them up to become friends over dinner back in 2017,” said Evan Nierman, CEO of crisis PR firm Red Banyan.
“Kimmel’s best defense was also his simplest, asking who he was proving this to and mentioning he had plans with Fallon that same week,” Nierman explained. “A date on the calendar convinces people faster than any statement.”
Why Authenticity Matters in Late Night
Kimmel and Fallon have been direct competitors since Fallon took over The Tonight Show in 2013, but they have repeatedly played with the idea of a rivalry.
Fallon also joined Kimmel and other hosts for the Strike Force Five podcast and defended him publicly during his ABC suspension last year.
“Late-night hosts are nightly guests in millions of bedrooms, and that kind of relationship with audiences only works if viewers believe the guy on TV is the same one they’d meet in real life,” Nierman said.
“Once fans suspect a friendship is staged for the cameras, every hug and joke made becomes a clue for determining how much else is part of the act,” he added.
Nierman said addressing the rumor with a quick joke allowed Kimmel to respond before a friendly audience.
“The downside comes when he tries too hard,” Nierman cautioned, “because a host who spends a week proving he adores his rival starts to sound like he’s trying to convince himself.”