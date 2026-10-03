Jimmy Kimmel Shuts Down Howard Stern After He Demanded Late-Night Host 'Prove' His Friendship With Jimmy Fallon Is Real

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Howard Stern confronted Jimmy Kimmel with a theory about his friendship with Jimmy Fallon: The two competing late-night hosts do not actually enjoy each other. “You don’t enjoy being around Jimmy Fallon,” Stern told Kimmel on The Howard Stern Show. “And watching it is too f------ funny.”

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Howard Stern Calls the Friendship a Performance

Source: MEGA Howard Stern recalled spending time with both late-night hosts during the summer.

Stern said his suspicions grew while vacationing with both hosts over the summer. “It’s this whole thing, ‘Oh, the two Jimmys love each other,’” he said. “I wish you would just come clean.” Kimmel defended Fallon as “a lot of fun” before questioning why he would pretend.

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Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel defended his friendship with Jimmy Fallon during the interview.

“Do you think that I have so much free time in my life and so much open space in my life that I would waste that time maintaining a pretend friendship for no reason whatsoever?” he asked. Stern suggested Kimmel “desperately” wanted to prove competing late-night hosts could get along. “To who?” Kimmel asked. “Who am I proving this to?”

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Jimmy Kimmel Points to His Calendar

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel revealed that he and Jimmy Fallon had dinner plans that week.

Kimmel shut down Stern by offering a concrete detail: He and Fallon planned to have dinner together that week. “Howard Stern questioning whether the two Jimmys really like each other is a lot like a matchmaker doubting the marriage, since he set them up to become friends over dinner back in 2017,” said Evan Nierman, CEO of crisis PR firm Red Banyan. “Kimmel’s best defense was also his simplest, asking who he was proving this to and mentioning he had plans with Fallon that same week,” Nierman explained. “A date on the calendar convinces people faster than any statement.”

Why Authenticity Matters in Late Night

Source: MEGA A PR expert said Jimmy Kimmel’s real-life plans offered a simple response to the speculation.