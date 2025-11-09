Jimmy Kimmel's Wife Claims She 'Lost Relationships' With Some Family Members After They Voted for Donald Trump

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney, revealed that her relationships with certain members of her family have changed when they voted for President Donald Trump. McNearney, 47, and Kimmel, 57, stopped by the "We Can Do Hard Things" podcast on November 6, where they opened up about the late-night host's feud with Trump, 79. “What is it like to go from, like, a conservative family and become like, the Mockingjay of the other side?” podcast emcee Glennon Doyle wondered, referring to the infamous Hunger Games emblem for change.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: What Really Happened/YouTube Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney appeared on the 'What Really Happened' podcast.

McNearney, who grew up “in a very conservative, Republican” family in Missouri, replied: “It's definitely been challenging.” She explained that her political leanings have changed over the years, and was “upset” when Trump won the 2016 election the first time around. But in the 2024 running, she feels even more strongly about the businessman's victory.

Article continues below advertisement

Molly McNearney Cut Off Family After They Voted for Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Molly McNearney has 'sympathy' for her family members.

The TV producer noted she “sympathy” for her family members that “are deliberately being misinformed every day." “It hurts me so much because of the personal relationship I now have where my husband is out there fighting this man," she went on. “And to me, them voting for Trump is them not voting for my husband and me and our family,” McNearney added, also stating that she has “lost relationships with people in my family because of it.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Molly Says She's in 'Constant Conflict' Over Politics

Source: MEGA The TV producer grew up in a conservative household.

McNearney insisted: “This is not just Republican versus Democrat for me anymore.. It is, to me, it's family values and it's really hard for me because I grew up believing in these Christian ideals of taking care of the sick and taking care of the poor and I don't see that happening with this Republican party.” “I feel like I'm kind of in constant conflict and I'm angry all the time, which isn't healthy at all,” the screenwriter sighed. “But I personalize everything now. When I see these terrible stories every day, I'm immediately mad at certain aunts, uncles, cousins who put him in power. And it's really hard.”

Source: MEGA Donald Trump and Jimmy Kimmel have feuded for years.