Jimmy Kimmel's Wife Claims She 'Lost Relationships' With Some Family Members After They Voted for Donald Trump
Nov. 9 2025, Published 6:09 p.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney, revealed that her relationships with certain members of her family have changed when they voted for President Donald Trump.
McNearney, 47, and Kimmel, 57, stopped by the "We Can Do Hard Things" podcast on November 6, where they opened up about the late-night host's feud with Trump, 79.
“What is it like to go from, like, a conservative family and become like, the Mockingjay of the other side?” podcast emcee Glennon Doyle wondered, referring to the infamous Hunger Games emblem for change.
McNearney, who grew up “in a very conservative, Republican” family in Missouri, replied: “It's definitely been challenging.”
She explained that her political leanings have changed over the years, and was “upset” when Trump won the 2016 election the first time around.
But in the 2024 running, she feels even more strongly about the businessman's victory.
Molly McNearney Cut Off Family After They Voted for Donald Trump
The TV producer noted she “sympathy” for her family members that “are deliberately being misinformed every day."
“It hurts me so much because of the personal relationship I now have where my husband is out there fighting this man," she went on.
“And to me, them voting for Trump is them not voting for my husband and me and our family,” McNearney added, also stating that she has “lost relationships with people in my family because of it.”
Molly Says She's in 'Constant Conflict' Over Politics
McNearney insisted: “This is not just Republican versus Democrat for me anymore.. It is, to me, it's family values and it's really hard for me because I grew up believing in these Christian ideals of taking care of the sick and taking care of the poor and I don't see that happening with this Republican party.”
“I feel like I'm kind of in constant conflict and I'm angry all the time, which isn't healthy at all,” the screenwriter sighed. “But I personalize everything now. When I see these terrible stories every day, I'm immediately mad at certain aunts, uncles, cousins who put him in power. And it's really hard.”
Kimmel and Trump have had a war between them for quite some time, especially regarding the comedian's recent remarks about slain conservative pundit Charlie Kirk.
The talk show host had his eponymous late-night series put on hiatus in September after he made remarks about Kirk's assassination.
Trump celebrated the news, writing on Truth Social: "Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent."