Jo Marie Payton Gives Health Update After Serious Issue Left Her Unable to Walk or Talk: 'I'll Be Back'

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Jo Marie Payton, known for her role on Family Matters, recently shared her battle with a serious health issue that left the 75-year-old actress unable to walk or talk. In a heartfelt video posted on Facebook, Payton reached out to her fans, asking them to continue praying for her recovery.

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Recovery Progress Brings Hope to Fans

Source: JoMarie Payton/FACEBOOK The actress revealed she struggled to walk and speak.

In the video, Payton revealed that two months prior, she faced significant challenges. “Two months ago, I couldn’t walk. I couldn’t talk, at the start of this last year,” she stated. Despite the tough times, she expressed optimism, saying, “I’m walking better than I thought I would walk, talking better than I thought I would talk.”

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Support From Fans and Costars Grows

Source: MEGA She expressed gratitude for support during her recovery journey.

Payton reassured her fans by stating, “I’m doing okay. Keep praying for me, I’ll be back.” In her post's caption, she emphasized the importance of support, writing, “Thank You for all your prayers.. It’s been a long 5 months, stay with me. I’ll be back!” She also added, “Slow and steady wins the race,” highlighting her commitment to recovery. The actress, who gained fame as Harriette Winslow on the popular '90s sitcom, did not disclose the exact cause of her medical emergency. However, her resilience has drawn admiration from fans and fellow actors alike. Payton’s last social media update before this health announcement was in October 2025, when she reunited with her “Family Matters” co-star Reginald VelJohnson for a special Halloween episode.

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Personal Updates Show Resilience

Source: JoMarie Payton/FACEBOOK Fans of 'Family Matters' rallied behind the beloved star.

In addition to her health struggles, Payton has shared personal moments with her family, including pictures from an Easter celebration where she was seen in a wheelchair. This candid approach reveals her dedication to staying connected with loved ones during difficult times. Fans of “Family Matters,” which aired for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998, continue to rally behind Payton. The show not only made her a household name but also introduced audiences to memorable characters like Steve Urkel, played by Jaleel White. The affection for the series has translated into strong support for its stars, especially during challenging moments.

A Long Road Back to the Spotlight

Source: MEGA The actress remained hopeful as she continued her recovery.