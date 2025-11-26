Joan Collins, 92, Shocks Fans With Youthful Look at Christmas Concert Alongside Husband Percy Gibson
Nov. 26 2025, Published 6:51 p.m. ET
Joan Collins isn’t letting the years slow her down.
The Dynasty icon, 92, showed off ageless beauty while attending The Fayre Of St James' Christmas Carol Concert on Wednesday, November 24, in photos shared by a news outlet.
Joan Collins Stunned in Velvet Gown
Collins dazzled in an emerald-green velvet midi dress with a chic square neckline, paired with a matching cardigan. The TV icon elevated the look with a bold emerald statement necklace.
The actress was joined on the red carpet by her husband, Percy Gibson, whom she’s been married to since 2002. The actor and producer looked classic in a three-piece dark gray suit and yellow spotted tie.
Joan Collins Is Known for 'Dynasty'
Collins is best known for her role as Alexis Carrington Colby on Dynasty, which aired from 1981 to 1989. Off-screen, her life has been just as eventful as the Monte Carlo star has been married five times.
She shares two children, Tara and Alexander Newley, with her second husband, Alexander Newley, and is also a mom to daughter Katyana with her third husband, Ron Kass. Though Collins and Gibson do not have children together, he serves as stepfather to her three children.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Joan Collins Talked Marriage Secrets
In 2018, the U.K. native opened up about her current marriage and why they work. "I think the secret to a happy marriage is to really support each other. Understand that there will be highs and lows,” Collins explained. “You won’t always agree about everything, but you need to enjoy each other’s company. Percy is such an amazing man, he is so kind and so caring."
Joan Collins Spoke About Ageless Beauty
The actress also touched on being known for her ageless beauty, sharing her tips to looking youthful.
"I was born with the happy gene and the energy gene. What makes me happiest is seeing my children happy," she told the outlet. "Honestly, life makes me happy and I’m very aware of how lucky I am. I’ve worked hard all my life, nobody has given me anything on a plate, but I wake up each morning thinking how fortunate I am. I’m very fit and healthy now – knock on wood – and I try to look after myself."