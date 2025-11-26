or
Joan Collins, 92, Shocks Fans With Youthful Look at Christmas Concert Alongside Husband Percy Gibson

Photo of Joan Collins
Source: MEGA

'Dynasty' star Joan Collins showed off her ageless beauty during an appearance at a Christmas concert, accompanied by her husband, Percy Gibson.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 26 2025, Published 6:51 p.m. ET

Joan Collins isn’t letting the years slow her down.

The Dynasty icon, 92, showed off ageless beauty while attending The Fayre Of St James' Christmas Carol Concert on Wednesday, November 24, in photos shared by a news outlet.

Joan Collins Stunned in Velvet Gown

Photo of Joan Collins dazzled in an emerald-green midi dress.
Source: MEGA

Joan Collins dazzled in an emerald-green midi dress.

Collins dazzled in an emerald-green velvet midi dress with a chic square neckline, paired with a matching cardigan. The TV icon elevated the look with a bold emerald statement necklace.

The actress was joined on the red carpet by her husband, Percy Gibson, whom she’s been married to since 2002. The actor and producer looked classic in a three-piece dark gray suit and yellow spotted tie.

Joan Collins Is Known for 'Dynasty'

Photo of Joan Collins is best known for her role on 'Dynasty.'
Source: MEGA

Joan Collins is best known for her role on 'Dynasty.'

Collins is best known for her role as Alexis Carrington Colby on Dynasty, which aired from 1981 to 1989. Off-screen, her life has been just as eventful as the Monte Carlo star has been married five times.

She shares two children, Tara and Alexander Newley, with her second husband, Alexander Newley, and is also a mom to daughter Katyana with her third husband, Ron Kass. Though Collins and Gibson do not have children together, he serves as stepfather to her three children.

Joan Collins Talked Marriage Secrets

Photo of Joan Collins opened up about the secrets behind her marriage to Percy Gibson.
Source: MEGA

Joan Collins opened up about the secrets behind her marriage to Percy Gibson.

In 2018, the U.K. native opened up about her current marriage and why they work. "I think the secret to a happy marriage is to really support each other. Understand that there will be highs and lows,” Collins explained. “You won’t always agree about everything, but you need to enjoy each other’s company. Percy is such an amazing man, he is so kind and so caring."

Joan Collins Spoke About Ageless Beauty

Photo of Joan Collins has been married five times in the past.
Source: MEGA

Joan Collins has been married five times in the past.

The actress also touched on being known for her ageless beauty, sharing her tips to looking youthful.

"I was born with the happy gene and the energy gene. What makes me happiest is seeing my children happy," she told the outlet. "Honestly, life makes me happy and I’m very aware of how lucky I am. I’ve worked hard all my life, nobody has given me anything on a plate, but I wake up each morning thinking how fortunate I am. I’m very fit and healthy now – knock on wood – and I try to look after myself."

