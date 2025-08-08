PHOTOS Joan Collins, 92, Looks Timeless in St. Tropez as She Vacations With Younger Husband Percy Gibson: Photos Source: MEGA The couple has been married since 2002. Stacey Sanderson Aug. 8 2025, Published 5:02 p.m. ET

Joan Collins, 92, and her husband, Percy Gibson, 60, were spotted enjoying a night out in Saint-Tropez, France, where the Dynasty actress appeared timeless alongside her much younger beau. Collins wore a chic all-white outfit, accessorizing with a straw hat, beaded cross necklace and white flats. Her husband donned a stylish floral-print button-down long-sleeved shirt and a pair of white pants.

Joan Collins Owns a Home in Saint-Tropez

Source: mega The actress visits Saint-Tropez for several months each year.

While the Hollywood star held one of Gibson’s hands, the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire producer held a slew of shopping bags in his other hand. Collins and Gibson reportedly visit the French Riviera several times per year, spending up to four months there, as the actress has owned a villa in the ritzy location for many years. Before marrying Gibson in 2002, Collins was married to four different men: Maxwell Reed, Anthony Newley, Ron Kass and Peter Holm. Gibson, 32 years her junior, has been The Royals actress’ longest marriage thus far.

Joan Collins Exposed as Donald Trump Supporter

Source: mega Joan Collins was married four times before her marriage to Percy Gibson.

In December 2024, Collins was seen at a pre-inauguration celebration for Donald Trump with conservative actor James Woods, who shared their encounter on his X account. After fans expressed how shocked they were to find out Collins was a fan of Trump, an insider dished to an outlet that her support should come as “no surprise at all” given that the 79-year-old is one of her “closest friends.”

Joan Collins Has Been Friends With Donald Trump for '40 Years'

Source: mega Joan Collins' fans were shocked to find out she supported Donald Trump.

“To Joan, Donald is not just a former president and soon-to-be MAGA president, but he is also one of her closest lifelong friends,” the source shared. “She has run in his circle for 40 years, and they have so much love for one another.” The source noted how Collins has refrained from publicizing her votes because she feels it’s a personal matter. “Joan has always been quiet about her political affiliations because she does not believe this needs to be broadcast,” they shared.

Joan Collins Used Donald Trump as an Inspiration for Her Character in 'Dynasty'

Source: mega The actress has been friends with the president for '40 years.'