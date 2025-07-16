Joaquin Phoenix Regrets 'Uncomfortable' 2009 Interview With David Letterman: 'One of the Worst Nights of My Life'

The actor returned to the same studio on the night of Tuesday, July 15, though the series is now hosted by Stephen Colbert , who pointed out that the Joker star hadn't been back on the set for over a decade.

"You famously came on here in character for the film I'm Still Here. And I was just curious, what's your memory of that event?" Colbert asked, questioning whether fans "completely misunderstood" him when he was embodying the quirky character when not filming the flick.

"Yeah, that was part of it. That was the intention. When I came on this show with Dave, I originally did the pre-interview in character and I realized that it was just a little silly.... so I called them back and I said, ‘Listen, this is what I’m doing. I’m coming out here and I’m doing this whole thing. And I just want Dave to like, lacerate me. I just want it to be really dangerous,'" the Oscar winner revealed of the bit.

"That was the kind of intention. I just always wanted to get this reaction and see how I would respond to that," he spilled. "So it was beneficial for no one to know, except when needed."