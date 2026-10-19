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Jodie Sweetin Recalls Terrifying Drive-By Shooting Incident With Late 'Full House' Costar Bob Saget: 'The Window Exploded'

Split of Bob Saget; Jodie Sweetin.
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Jodie Sweetin survived a drive-by shooting with Bob Saget.

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Oct. 19 2026, Published 2:34 p.m. ET

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Jodie Sweetin told a pretty unbelievable story about Bob Saget being forced to save her from a drive-by shooting during the Full House era.

The actress, who portrayed Saget's daughter on the iconic TV show, shared the insane anecdote during a Full House-themed panel discussion at '90s Con over the weekend, alongside costars Lori Loughlin, John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Scott Weinger and Andrea Barber.

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Bob Saget Had to Save Jodie Sweetin From a Drive-By Shooting

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Photo of Bob Saget saved Jodie Sweetin from a drive-by shooting after a Janet Jackson concert.
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Bob Saget saved Jodie Sweetin from a drive-by shooting after a Janet Jackson concert.

"I remember a Janet Jackson concert with Bob," Sweetin told the audience. "We were parked outside of Edge of Epics going to that Janet Jackson concert. And I walked back out to the car….and we were sitting in the car and like the window exploded. We were like, 'Oh!'"

The actress added that she and Saget then "ran off" and had to go find taxis.

"We were late. And then Bob had to drive me home and explain to my mom what happened," Sweetin recalled. "So between that and the Laugh Factory, Bob was not always my mom’s favorite." (Saget was a regular perform at the Laugh Factory comedy club, where he was known to consistently "push boundaries.")

Sweetin then cleared some confusion, confirming that "they shot the window out of the car."

She continued, "It was a drive-by. It was back in the late '80s, early '90s. I leaned over to tie my shoes, and it’s just like ‘pop pop pop,’ and the whole thing shattered."

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The Story Feels Surreal to Jodie Sweetin

Photo of John Stamos had questions about Jodie Sweetin's story.
Source: COURTESY OF ABBOTT/MEGA / MEGA

John Stamos had questions about Jodie Sweetin's story.

Stamos was surprised that the story never became public, to which Sweetin replied, "To this day I told that story, and I wonder if it actually, it’s one of those like, 'Did that actually happen?'"

She added, "I was there, and I doubt that it happened, but it actually did, so."

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Bob Saget Would Love to Know the World Is Still Talking About Him

Photo of Bob Saget would have loved the attention.
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Bob Saget would have loved the attention.

Elsewhere during the panel discussion, Sweetin said that Saget would be delighted that he's still the subject of conversation.

"Bob’s just glad we’re all still talking about him. Really, truly," she said. "Bob just loves to know that he’s still the main topic of conversation. He is the best in ways and yes, we love him."

Bob Saget's Tragic Passing

Photo of Bob Saget tragically passed away in 2022.
Source: RCF / MEGA

Bob Saget tragically passed away in 2022.

Saget tragically passed away back in 2022 at the age of 65.

The actor was alone in his hotel room in Florida when he fell. It was later determined that he had died from blunt head trauma.

At the time, his wife, Kelly Rizzo, said in a statement, "We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter."

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