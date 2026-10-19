Jodie Sweetin Recalls Terrifying Drive-By Shooting Incident With Late 'Full House' Costar Bob Saget: 'The Window Exploded'

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Bob Saget Had to Save Jodie Sweetin From a Drive-By Shooting

Source: JC1 / HTTP: / WWW.WENN.COM / MEGA Bob Saget saved Jodie Sweetin from a drive-by shooting after a Janet Jackson concert.

"I remember a Janet Jackson concert with Bob," Sweetin told the audience. "We were parked outside of Edge of Epics going to that Janet Jackson concert. And I walked back out to the car….and we were sitting in the car and like the window exploded. We were like, 'Oh!'" The actress added that she and Saget then "ran off" and had to go find taxis. "We were late. And then Bob had to drive me home and explain to my mom what happened," Sweetin recalled. "So between that and the Laugh Factory, Bob was not always my mom’s favorite." (Saget was a regular perform at the Laugh Factory comedy club, where he was known to consistently "push boundaries.") Sweetin then cleared some confusion, confirming that "they shot the window out of the car." She continued, "It was a drive-by. It was back in the late '80s, early '90s. I leaned over to tie my shoes, and it’s just like ‘pop pop pop,’ and the whole thing shattered."

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The Story Feels Surreal to Jodie Sweetin

Source: COURTESY OF ABBOTT/MEGA / MEGA John Stamos had questions about Jodie Sweetin's story.

Stamos was surprised that the story never became public, to which Sweetin replied, "To this day I told that story, and I wonder if it actually, it’s one of those like, 'Did that actually happen?'" She added, "I was there, and I doubt that it happened, but it actually did, so."

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Bob Saget Would Love to Know the World Is Still Talking About Him

Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE Bob Saget would have loved the attention.

Elsewhere during the panel discussion, Sweetin said that Saget would be delighted that he's still the subject of conversation. "Bob’s just glad we’re all still talking about him. Really, truly," she said. "Bob just loves to know that he’s still the main topic of conversation. He is the best in ways and yes, we love him."

Bob Saget's Tragic Passing

Source: RCF / MEGA Bob Saget tragically passed away in 2022.