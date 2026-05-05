Jodie Sweetin 'Hasn’t Talked' to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in Years After 'Drifting Apart' From 'Full House' Costars: 'It's Not a Bad Thing'

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Jodie Sweetin Recalled Disneyland Adventures With Olsen Twins

Source: MEGA Jodie Sweetin shared details about playdates with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Minus the Olsen twins, now 39, the cast reprised their roles for Fuller House, which aired on Netflix for five seasons from 2016-2020. (Saget died in January 2022 after sustaining blunt head trauma during an unwitnessed accidental fall at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. Hours before, he headlined a comedy show there on his I Don’t Do Negative tour. He was 65.) Sweetin got to be good friends with the twins, who were about three-and-a-half years younger. “I loved being kind of the older one, caretaker like, ‘Let's be friends,’” Sweetin revealed. “Ashley, Mary-Kate and I, they would come spend the night at my house. They'd come to my cabin on the weekends with my parents and I. We'd go horseback riding. We would go to Disneyland. I mean, I've got pictures of us playing dress up at my house, like, they're like 3 I'm like 6. Just kid stuff and I loved it.”

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Jodie Sweetin and The Olsen Twins Were on ‘An Extremely Different Trajectory’

Source: MEGA Jodie Sweetin said Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen 'had an extremely different trajectory' than the rest of the cast.

However, they “haven’t talked” lately, Sweetin admitted. “I think after Full House and growing up and everything, they've had an extremely different trajectory than any of the rest of us,” Sweetin explained. “People are like, 'Oh, well, do you guys not talk? Is it bad?' No, they were eight-years-old when the show finished. We weren't as close as we were. I didn't see them all the time.”

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‘There Was No Bad Blood’

Source: MEGA Jodie Sweetin, right, appeared on 'Fuller House' with Candace Cameron Bure, left.

It’s only natural that they grew apart, Sweetin reasoned. “We would see each other at our family events and dinners and it wasn't like there was bad blood between any of us,” she said. “But they moved to New York and then got married and were a fashion empire and moved into that world. It was, like, we sort of drifted apart.”

Source: MEGA Jodie Sweetin fondly recalled her time growing up on 'Full House.'