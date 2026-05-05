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Jodie Sweetin 'Hasn’t Talked' to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in Years After 'Drifting Apart' From 'Full House' Costars: 'It's Not a Bad Thing'

Photo of Jodie Sweetin and Ashley Olsen, Mary-Kate Olsen
Source: MEGA

Jodie Sweetin opened up about her relationship with 'Full House' costars Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen during a podcast appearance.

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May 5 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

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Jodie Sweetin opened up about her relationship with Full House costars Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen during the podcast “McBride Rewind” by Josh McBride.

I loved them,” Sweetin, 44, revealed during the episode that aired Tuesday, April 21. “I was really close to Ashley and Mary-Kate from the beginning. I would go to their room and hang out and play with them.”

The gang was part of the family sitcom that aired from 1987-1995. Candace Cameron Bure, the late Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, John Stamos, Lori Loughlin and Andrea Barber also starred in the beloved series.

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Jodie Sweetin Recalled Disneyland Adventures With Olsen Twins

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Photo of Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen
Source: MEGA

Jodie Sweetin shared details about playdates with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Minus the Olsen twins, now 39, the cast reprised their roles for Fuller House, which aired on Netflix for five seasons from 2016-2020.

(Saget died in January 2022 after sustaining blunt head trauma during an unwitnessed accidental fall at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. Hours before, he headlined a comedy show there on his I Don’t Do Negative tour. He was 65.)

Sweetin got to be good friends with the twins, who were about three-and-a-half years younger.

“I loved being kind of the older one, caretaker like, ‘Let's be friends,’” Sweetin revealed. “Ashley, Mary-Kate and I, they would come spend the night at my house. They'd come to my cabin on the weekends with my parents and I. We'd go horseback riding. We would go to Disneyland. I mean, I've got pictures of us playing dress up at my house, like, they're like 3 I'm like 6. Just kid stuff and I loved it.”

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Jodie Sweetin and The Olsen Twins Were on ‘An Extremely Different Trajectory’

Photo of Jodie Sweetin
Source: MEGA

Jodie Sweetin said Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen 'had an extremely different trajectory' than the rest of the cast.

However, they “haven’t talked” lately, Sweetin admitted.

“I think after Full House and growing up and everything, they've had an extremely different trajectory than any of the rest of us,” Sweetin explained. “People are like, 'Oh, well, do you guys not talk? Is it bad?' No, they were eight-years-old when the show finished. We weren't as close as we were. I didn't see them all the time.”

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‘There Was No Bad Blood’

Photo of Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin
Source: MEGA

Jodie Sweetin, right, appeared on 'Fuller House' with Candace Cameron Bure, left.

It’s only natural that they grew apart, Sweetin reasoned.

“We would see each other at our family events and dinners and it wasn't like there was bad blood between any of us,” she said. “But they moved to New York and then got married and were a fashion empire and moved into that world. It was, like, we sort of drifted apart.”

Photo of Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure
Source: MEGA

Jodie Sweetin fondly recalled her time growing up on 'Full House.'

Sweetin continued, “I also have to consider they were 8 when the show finished, so if you knew somebody for the first eight years of your life and then you sort of drifted away, how many people do you still talk to? It's not like it's a bad thing. They don't have as much recollection as maybe I do or anybody else.”

After finding fame as the loveable Michelle on Full House, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen founded luxury clothing line The Row in 2005. They released 14 straight-to-video movies from 1994-2002, beginning with 1994’s The Adventures of Mary-Kate and Ashley: The Case of Thorn Mansion.

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