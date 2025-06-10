Joe Biden's Doctor Dr. Kevin O'Connor Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Donald Trump Ally Ronny Jackson: 'Very Immature'
Rep. Ronny Jackson, a former White House physician, accused Joe Biden’s former physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, of inappropriate sexual misconduct during his time at the Oval Office.
When Jackson worked at the White House as the director of the medical unit under Barack Obama, he had to sign off on O’Connor’s fitness reports and evaluations. While he considered firing O’Connor for a “variety of reasons,” he shockingly claimed one of them was due to “some very inappropriate behavior on his part.”
'You Can't Get Rid of This Guy'
According to Jackson, O’Connor would take people’s phones and put them down his pants near his groin as a joke and would make sexually inappropriate comments that offended female colleagues. Jackson did not name-drop any of the women O’Connor allegedly did this with nor did he specify dates/places where alleged incidents occurred.
Jackson told a media outlet on June 9 that he knew firing him would “be an exercise in futility.”
“Because if I had gotten rid of him,” Jackson stated, “it was made very clear to me that I would be immediately getting a phone call from President Obama telling me, ‘What are you doing? Joe Biden’s upset. You need to hire this guy back or you need to stop this. You can’t get rid of this guy.'”
'He Would Stick Their Phone in His Pants'
Jackson’s “sexually inappropriate comments and little things” he found comical became something Jackson had to deal with.
“This is like something you would see a 12-year-old boy do,” he continued, “but one of the things he would do — and I’ve seen him do it several times — is he would meet people for the first time, and he would ask them for their phone. And they would give him their phone, and he would stick their phone in his pants in the area where his groin’s at, then give them their phone back. And he thought that was absolutely hilarious. And most people were just astonished — they were just kind of like, 'What’s going on here?'"
“It was very immature,” Jackson added, “but things like that and he would say things that were just kind of offensive to some of the women in the office. And he thought they were funny. They were usually in the form of a joke, but a joke that was in very bad taste. But that was who he was.”
In terms of how the Biden’s felt about O’Connor’s behavior, Jackson insisted they “loved it,” boldly claiming, “Joe Biden is probably cut from the same cloth in that regard.”
No Comment From Kevin O'Connor
O’Connor and his attorneys were contacted but have yet to comment on the allegations.