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Joe Biden Loses Train of Thought and References Classified Documents in Newly Released Audio From 2017 Memoir Sessions

image of Joe Biden
Source: mega

Newly released audio from Joe Biden's 2017 memoir sessions captured him losing his train of thought multiple times.

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July 28 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

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Newly released audio recordings from Joe Biden's 2017 memoir sessions are fueling fresh questions about the former president's memory and his handling of sensitive government information.

The tapes, recorded during interviews with ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer for Promise Me, Dad, were released on July 27 after a two-year court battle.

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Joe Biden Appears to Lose His Train of Thought

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image of The recordings were made while Joe Biden worked with ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer on 'Promise Me, Dad.'
Source: mega

The recordings were made while Joe Biden worked with ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer on 'Promise Me, Dad.'

Throughout the recordings, Biden can be heard pausing, forgetting what he intended to say, and struggling to gather his thoughts.

In one exchange, the former president said, per The New York Post, "Alright — what was I going to ask you? Something else... Uh... um. Oh gosh. I can't think of anything else."

Later, while reviewing notes with Zwonitzer, Biden asked him to "Hang on a second," before adding, "Um... it's confusing me."

The recordings were previously examined by former special counsel Robert Hur during his 2023-2024 investigation into Biden's retention of classified documents after leaving the vice presidency in 2017.

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Joe Biden Discusses Potentially Classified Material

image of Joe Biden also referenced documents he believed 'may be classified' during several conversations with his ghostwriter.
Source: mega

Joe Biden also referenced documents he believed 'may be classified' during several conversations with his ghostwriter.

The tapes also capture Biden making repeated references to documents he believed could contain classified information.

"So this was, I early on, um, in '09 I just found all the classified stuff downstairs," Biden said in one clip.

At another point, he warned his ghostwriter, "Some of this may be classified so be careful with it. I'm not sure... It's not marked classified but —"

In another recording, Biden said, "The next thing I have here is, um, this is classified... " while sorting through papers.

According to CBS News, the recordings also include Biden describing meetings involving the CIA, the Situation Room and Defense Department briefings.

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Oversight Project Sounds the Alarm

image of The tapes were previously reviewed by former special counsel Robert Hur during his classified documents investigation.
Source: mega

The tapes were previously reviewed by former special counsel Robert Hur during his classified documents investigation.

The conservative Oversight Project argued the recordings show Biden was already experiencing cognitive decline years before becoming president.

"We now know what has been long assumed: the autopen scandal extends far back beyond just when Joe Biden 'ran' for president from his basement," Oversight Project President Mike Howell said in a statement.

He also mocked the recordings, saying, "These tapes have so many pauses and 'ums' that it sounds like Biden is buffering like a dial-up internet connection."

The organization further claimed Biden's disclosure of classified information appeared more extensive than previously known because large portions of the recordings remain redacted.

Robert Hur's Findings Face Renewed Attention

image of Robert Hur ultimately declined to charge Joe Biden, writing he would likely appear to a jury as 'a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.'
Source: mega

Robert Hur ultimately declined to charge Joe Biden, writing he would likely appear to a jury as 'a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.'

Hur concluded in his 2024 report that Biden "willfully retained and disclosed classified materials" after leaving office as vice president but declined to bring charges, writing that Biden would likely present himself to a jury "as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

Oversight Project Vice President Jeff Clark argued the newly released audio reinforces concerns raised during Hur's investigation.

"He clearly gives away secret after secret to someone not authorized to hold such secrets," Clark claimed. "Americans want to see accountability. Now you know why Biden's lawyers fought so hard to keep these tapes and transcripts out of the public's watchful eye!"

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