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Joe Jonas Addresses Rumors the Jonas Brothers Are Touring Again Because 'They Owe Somebody' Money: 'We Were Laughing'

Image of Joe Jonas and (inset) the Jonas Brothers performing.
Source: MEGA

Joe Jonas weighed in on the tour rumors.

Sept. 28 2026, Published 7:05 a.m. ET

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Joe Jonas brushed off social media rumors that his band is forced to stay on the road to settle a debt.

"We were laughing because sometimes it feels like when we're announcing a tour, they're like set online. They're like, these guys are on tour. They owe somebody something," Jonas said in a recent video shared on X.

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Source: @SOFTLYJOE/X
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They Keep Going When It Feels Right

Image of the Jonas Brothers on stage.
Source: MEGA

Joe Jonas said the band wants to continue performing.

The singer offered a very different explanation for why he and his brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas continue performing.

"And for us, we're like, or we, when it's good, you keep going. Yeah," he said.

"And the concern is when people are not showing up, that's when you're like, d---, okay, well maybe we should take a break," Joe explained.

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They're Grateful to Do What They Love

Image of the Jonas Brothers.
Source: MEGA

Joe Jonas said the band is grateful they get to perform for a living.

The 36-year-old also spoke about the privilege of being passionate about his job.

"But I think we, more than anything, and I'm sure it's, you would probably say the same thing when you love something and you, you, you're so excited to show up to work, and how grateful and lucky are we that we get to do what we love for a living," he said.

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Making People Smile Keeps It Meaningful

Image of the Jonas Brothers.
Source: MEGA

Joe Jonas said the band is motivated by seeing people laugh or smile.

For Joe, the reward extends beyond simply performing in front of an audience. He described the creative process itself as part of what makes the work worthwhile.

"There's a lot of people out there doing something to hopefully have that opportunity to step out and do something else," he said.

The performer then described the satisfaction of creating something and witnessing the audience's reaction, particularly when the result sparks joy.

"You can go cook something up and then put it out there and people are receptive or you see how it affects them in a positive way or even just makes them laugh or make them smile," Joe said. "You're like, all right, that's what, that's what I'm here for."

The Trio Have Been Touring Since the 2000s

Image of the Jonas Brothers.
Source: MEGA

The Jonas Brothers have toured extensively since they first formed their band in 2005.

Joe, Kevin and Nick formed the Jonas Brothers in 2005 and became one of the defining pop acts of the late 2000s.

After breaking up in 2013, the siblings reunited in 2019 and released Happiness Begins, followed by a major tour supporting the album.

The group continued touring in the years that followed, including the Remember This Tour in 2021 and the Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour in 2023.

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