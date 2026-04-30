Joe Jonas' Model Girlfriend Tatiana Gabriela Leaves Little to the Imagination in Tiny Black Bikini: Photos
April 30 2026, Published 3:58 p.m. ET
Joe Jonas' new model girlfriend, Tatiana Gabriela, is proving she has no issue with the spotlight as she posed in a barely-there bikini.
"Occasionally I…" Gabriela, 28, captioned a sultry set of photos posted via Instagram on Wednesday, April 29.
Joe Jonas' New Girlfriend Turned Heads in a Tiny Bikini
The carousel kicked off with a Polaroid snapshot of Gabriela striking a pose in a tiny black string bikini, set against white sand and crashing waves. She wore her triangle bottoms dangerously low, confidently placing one hand on her hip.
She gave a supermodel smolder, her dark hair falling in loose waves around her shoulders.
Tatiana Gabriela Bares Her Defined Abs in Beach Snaps
Another steamy shot captured the influencer leaning against a tree trunk on the beach.
She layered a sheer black maxi skirt over the tiny swimwear, her sculpted midsection on full display in the ultra low-rise look.
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Joe Jonas and Tatiana Gabriela Went Instagram Official in April
The racy upload comes after the model and the "Lovebug" singer, 36, went Instagram official on April 18.
Jonas recapped a recent trip to Gabriela's native Puerto Rico, where one snap captured the couple cuddled up in a black-and-white photobooth image.
"💗," Gabriela wrote in the comments section of her beau's post.
The normally private musician offered rare insight into his new romance in a YouTube video documenting the trip, during which she made multiple appearances, revealing she was even helping him learn Spanish.
Tatiana Gabriela and Joe Jonas Reportedly Started Dating in 2025
Gabriela and Jonas reportedly started dating in 2025.
"They were spotted at low-key coffee dates in Los Angeles," a source told People in January. "They seem to have gotten more serious since then and have been hanging out in several cities, including New York and Miami."
"They are clearly getting along, have fun and more importantly, he trusts her around his kids," the source said, adding that the Camp Rock actor "wanted to take it slow."
The insider described the new romance as "different" than his others after he "dated a bit" following his 2023 divorce from 30-year-old Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, the mother of his two children.
Turner and Jonas announced their breakup in a joint statement that read, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."