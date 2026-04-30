Joe Jonas' Model Girlfriend Tatiana Gabriela Leaves Little to the Imagination in Tiny Black Bikini: Photos

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Joe Jonas' new model girlfriend, Tatiana Gabriela, is proving she has no issue with the spotlight as she posed in a barely-there bikini. "Occasionally I…" Gabriela, 28, captioned a sultry set of photos posted via Instagram on Wednesday, April 29.

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Joe Jonas' New Girlfriend Turned Heads in a Tiny Bikini

Source: @tatianagabriela/Instagram Tatiana Gabriela confidently flaunted her curves while on the beach.

The carousel kicked off with a Polaroid snapshot of Gabriela striking a pose in a tiny black string bikini, set against white sand and crashing waves. She wore her triangle bottoms dangerously low, confidently placing one hand on her hip. She gave a supermodel smolder, her dark hair falling in loose waves around her shoulders.

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Tatiana Gabriela Bares Her Defined Abs in Beach Snaps

Source: @tatianagabriela/Instagram Tatiana Gabriela layered a sheer skirt for a trendy beach look.

Another steamy shot captured the influencer leaning against a tree trunk on the beach. She layered a sheer black maxi skirt over the tiny swimwear, her sculpted midsection on full display in the ultra low-rise look.

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Joe Jonas and Tatiana Gabriela Went Instagram Official in April

Source: MEGA; @tatianagabriela/Instagram Joe Jonas reportedly wanted to 'take it slow' in his new romance with the Puerto Rican model.

The racy upload comes after the model and the "Lovebug" singer, 36, went Instagram official on April 18. Jonas recapped a recent trip to Gabriela's native Puerto Rico, where one snap captured the couple cuddled up in a black-and-white photobooth image. "💗," Gabriela wrote in the comments section of her beau's post. The normally private musician offered rare insight into his new romance in a YouTube video documenting the trip, during which she made multiple appearances, revealing she was even helping him learn Spanish.

Tatiana Gabriela and Joe Jonas Reportedly Started Dating in 2025

Source: MEGA Tatiana Gabriela and Joe Jonas were spotted in several cities before going Instagram official on April 20.