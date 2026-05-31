Joe Jonas Opens Up About His 'Crash and Burn' Audition for Emmy-Winning Series

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Joe Jonas recently shared candid insights about his disappointing audition for a role in the acclaimed series The Morning Show. Speaking on the “Hey Jonas!” podcast with his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, the 36-year-old musician recalled his experience, which left him feeling less than confident.

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Source: Jonas Brothers/YouTube Joe Jonas candidly reflected on an uncomfortable audition experience for 'The Morning Show,' admitting he left feeling defeated and overwhelmed.

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In the podcast, Joe described arriving early for the audition. He noted that the production team offered him a private room, which he humorously referred to as “the saddest room you can imagine.” The atmosphere was filled with the sounds of other actors auditioning, and he could hear their performances “clear as day.” “These guys were crushing it,” he remarked, expressing his apprehension about the competition.

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Source: Jonas Brothers/YouTube

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When it was finally his turn to audition, Joe admitted that he “crash[ed] and burn[ed].” He explained that he felt disoriented during the process, stating, “It was literally, like, I don’t even know what I’m auditioning for.” The role in question was for a “young anchor,” intended to be a potential love interest for Jennifer Aniston.

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Source: Jonas Brothers/YouTube The singer recalled hearing other actors deliver impressive performances before his turn, which added to his nerves during the audition process.

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Before revealing the specifics of his audition, Nick jokingly speculated about other roles his brother may have missed out on, such as Spider-Man and Wicked. Joe responded with humor, saying, “We don’t need to name all the things I didn’t get.” This light-hearted exchange showcased the supportive dynamic between the brothers.

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Source: MEGA Joe Jonas revealed that he barely understood the role he was auditioning for, making the experience even more stressful and confusing.

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Nick provided reassurance, telling Joe that “bad auditions happen.” He also asked whether Joe considered this experience his worst audition. Joe reflected on other challenging auditions, particularly for Wicked, where he felt outclassed by “incredible theater vocalists.”

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Source: MEGA Nick and Kevin Jonas lightened the mood during the podcast by joking about the many high-profile projects Joe did not land over the years.

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The candid discussion resonated with fans, who reacted enthusiastically on social media. Many expressed their desire to see Joe in romantic comedies, with one fan stating, “We need Joe in a romcom.” Another user expressed disbelief that he had not secured a role in Wicked, calling it “blasphemy.”