Joe Jonas Reacts to Brother Nick's Ex Selena Gomez Using 'Burnin' Up' in a TikTok Years After She Starred in Their Music Video: Watch
Oct. 19 2026, Published 5:53 p.m. ET
Selena Gomez sparked a wave of Disney Channel nostalgia after bringing the Jonas Brothers’ 2008 hit "Burnin’ Up" back into the spotlight with a new TikTok video — and Joe Jonas couldn't help but react.
The singer and actress used the throwback track to show off her outfit, nearly two decades after appearing as Nick Jonas' on-screen love interest in the song's music video.
Joe responded with a surprised GIF, adding a playful twist to Selena's nostalgic post and reminding fans of the days when the Jonas Brothers and their fellow Disney Channel stars dominated the spotlight.
Joe's Surprised GIF Catches Fans' Attention
The "Heart by Heart" singer responded to Selena's unexpected use of the throwback hit with a surprised GIF, adding a playful touch to the nostalgic moment.
The exchange came after Gomez shared a new TikTok video captioned "Feeling nostalgic," in which the "Love You Like a Love Song" singer showed off the gown she wore to the fourth annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit.
Gomez Recreates the 'Red Dress' Moment
In the TikTok video, the "Who Says" hitmaker stunned in a custom ruby-red Prada gown adorned with sequins and intricate beading, paired with matching heels. Selena timed the glamorous outfit reveal to the lyrics of the Jonas Brothers' hit "Burnin' Up."
As the camera panned upward from her heels to her dress, Selena playfully lip-synced Nick's iconic "Red dress" line before bursting into laughter.
The nostalgic clip quickly sparked buzz across social media, with fans flooding the comments to react to the unexpected throwback.
"The song choice is so important to me," one person wrote, while another said, "the level of iconic is actually unreal."
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The 2008 Music Video That Linked Gomez and Nick
The nostalgic moment dates back to 2008, when Selena appeared in the Jonas Brothers' "Burnin' Up" music video as Nick's on-screen love interest. Around the same time, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer began dating Nick, with both stars still in their teens.
Their young romance experienced its share of ups and downs before the pair ultimately called it quits in 2010.
Reflecting on their relationship during a 2015 interview with U.K. radio station Capital FM, Selena recalled their teenage romance fondly.
"We were babies. But we actually caught up the other day and it's really fun to be able to do that," she said.
"That, to me, was like puppy love, you know, it was very sweet. He’s lovely. I do have a love for him for sure," she added.
A Look at Gomez and Taylor Swift's Jonas Brothers Connection
Another nostalgic connection dates back to 2008, when Selena and Taylor Swift struck up a friendship while both were dating members of the Jonas Brothers. At the time, the "Taki Taki" singer was romantically involved with Nick, while Swift briefly dated Joe.
During an August 2025 appearance on the "Therapuss with Jake Shane" podcast, Selena looked back on their shared dating history with a laugh.
"Taylor and I dated the Jonas Brothers!" she joked.
"We didn't know what we were doing," Selena added. "But um yeah, she and I like to say the best thing we got out of those relationships was each other, right?"
Nearly two decades later, both stars have moved on from their teenage romances. Selena tied the knot with Benny Blanco in September 2025, while the Jonas Brothers have also entered new chapters in their personal lives.