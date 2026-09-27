or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Joe Jonas
OK LogoNEWS

Joe Jonas Reveals the One Thing Nick and Kevin Do on Tour That Drives Him Crazy

Image of Joe Jonas sharing which brother drives him crazy on tour.
Source: MEGA

Joe Jonas shared details about his life on tour with his brothers.

Sept. 27 2026, Published 3:18 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Joe Jonas loves being on the road with his brothers, but that doesn't mean Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas can't get on his nerves from time to time.

The “Cake by the Ocean” singer, 37, got candid about touring alongside his siblings during a recent appearance on "The Morgan Stewart Show," where he opened up about everything from life on the road to what it's really like working with family.

Article continues below advertisement
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Image of Joe shared who drives him crazy on tour.
Source: MEGA

Joe shared who drives him crazy on tour.

One major difference between Joe and his brothers? Nick and Kevin share a hobby that he hasn't exactly embraced: golf.

“I’m the only one that doesn’t golf,” Joe admitted of the trio.

While the brothers are traveling together, Nick and Kevin will sometimes get up early to hit the golf course before going about the rest of their day — something Joe isn't necessarily rushing to join.

The revelation offered a glimpse into how the three siblings spend their downtime while traveling across the country for their latest Jonas Brothers tour.

And after working together for more than two decades, the trio certainly knows what it's like to spend an extensive amount of time together.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Jonas Gets Candid About Working With Family

Image of Joe and his brothers talked about their Burning Up tour.
Source: MEGA

Joe and his brothers talked about their Burning Up tour.

Elsewhere in his conversation with Morgan Stewart, Joe discussed the unique dynamic of having his brothers as both family members and business partners.

The episode was aptly titled “There's No HR in Family,” with Joe and Morgan diving into the singer's childhood, his rise to fame and what it's like navigating life alongside his famous siblings.

Joe also looked back on the Jonas Brothers' early touring days, when the group traveled in a minivan before eventually becoming one of the biggest acts to emerge from the Disney Channel era.

MORE ON:
Joe Jonas

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Kevin reunited with Joe and Nick six years later.
Source: MEGA

Kevin reunited with Joe and Nick six years later.

The brothers formed the group in 2005 and rose to fame with songs including “S.O.S.,” “Burnin' Up” and “Lovebug.”

After going their separate ways in 2013, Nick, Joe and Kevin reunited six years later, making their comeback with the hit single “Sucker.”

The Jonas Brothers Are Revisiting Their Early Years

image of The siblings are currently embracing nostalgia by revisiting the era that helped make them household names.
Source: @NICKJONAS/INSTAGRAM

The siblings are currently embracing nostalgia by revisiting the era that helped make them household names.

The siblings are currently embracing nostalgia by revisiting the era that helped make them household names. During the podcast, Joe discussed the group's decision to revive their Burning Up Tour, which originally hit the road in 2008.

What began with plans surrounding three sold-out Madison Square Garden shows eventually evolved into a larger tour celebrating that chapter of the Jonas Brothers' career. The group even located the original flaming Burning Up tour sign in storage to use again.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.