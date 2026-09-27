NEWS Joe Jonas Reveals the One Thing Nick and Kevin Do on Tour That Drives Him Crazy Source: MEGA Joe Jonas shared details about his life on tour with his brothers. Larry Stansbury Sept. 27 2026, Published 3:18 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Joe Jonas loves being on the road with his brothers, but that doesn't mean Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas can't get on his nerves from time to time. The “Cake by the Ocean” singer, 37, got candid about touring alongside his siblings during a recent appearance on "The Morgan Stewart Show," where he opened up about everything from life on the road to what it's really like working with family.

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Source: MEGA Joe shared who drives him crazy on tour.

One major difference between Joe and his brothers? Nick and Kevin share a hobby that he hasn't exactly embraced: golf. “I’m the only one that doesn’t golf,” Joe admitted of the trio. While the brothers are traveling together, Nick and Kevin will sometimes get up early to hit the golf course before going about the rest of their day — something Joe isn't necessarily rushing to join. The revelation offered a glimpse into how the three siblings spend their downtime while traveling across the country for their latest Jonas Brothers tour. And after working together for more than two decades, the trio certainly knows what it's like to spend an extensive amount of time together.

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Joe Jonas Gets Candid About Working With Family

Source: MEGA Joe and his brothers talked about their Burning Up tour.

Elsewhere in his conversation with Morgan Stewart, Joe discussed the unique dynamic of having his brothers as both family members and business partners. The episode was aptly titled “There's No HR in Family,” with Joe and Morgan diving into the singer's childhood, his rise to fame and what it's like navigating life alongside his famous siblings. Joe also looked back on the Jonas Brothers' early touring days, when the group traveled in a minivan before eventually becoming one of the biggest acts to emerge from the Disney Channel era.

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Source: MEGA Kevin reunited with Joe and Nick six years later.

The brothers formed the group in 2005 and rose to fame with songs including “S.O.S.,” “Burnin' Up” and “Lovebug.” After going their separate ways in 2013, Nick, Joe and Kevin reunited six years later, making their comeback with the hit single “Sucker.”

The Jonas Brothers Are Revisiting Their Early Years

Source: @NICKJONAS/INSTAGRAM The siblings are currently embracing nostalgia by revisiting the era that helped make them household names.