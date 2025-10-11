Joe Rogan Calls for Change as 'Horrific' Immigration Conditions Take Over: 'That Can't Be the Only Way to Do This'
Oct. 11 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
The outspoken Joe Rogan dove into his take on the increase of deportation through the United States, calling the conditions under which individuals are detained “horrific.”
Rogan took to his eponymous podcast on Thursday, October 9, where he unleashed fury on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He noted how raiding establishments and homes in front of children was unacceptable, specifically for those who have been living in the U.S. for many years.
'That Can't Be the Only Way to Do This'
“When you’re just arresting people in front of their kids, and just, normal, regular people who have been here for 20 years... everybody who has a heart can’t get along with that. Everybody who has a heart sees that and goes, ‘That can’t be right,’” Rogan said.
“That can’t be the only way to do this,” he uttered before reiterating his stance on deporting those who have contributed their work, earnings and taxes to the U.S.
'Find Them a Pathway to Citizenship'
“But when people have been here for 20 years, like, come on, man. That’s crazy,” Rogan stated. “If they’ve been a productive member of society for 20 years, no criminal record, they worked the entire time, they paid taxes. Find them a pathway to citizenship.”
The podcaster went into the disgraceful treatment of women who have been detained and deported by ICE, saying that if they are not a criminal, they should never be treated as one.
“If you’re doing this stuff publicly, throwing women to the ground, handcuffing people, just for existing on the wrong side of the dirt, not a criminal, the only crime they ever committed was coming over here as a kid,” Rogan explained.
Joe Rogan Warns of the Dangers of ICE
Rogan suggested that Donald Trump and future administrations find a safer, more humane way to handle illegal immigrants, where there is little to no political divide or suffering caused by ICE or additional law enforcement.
“Find a way where you can do this thing that you want to do, which is keep terrorists and cartel members from getting across the border with drugs that kill 100,000 people a year,” he said. “Okay. But also, have a f------ heart. Because if you don’t, you’re not gonna get anyone on your side.”
The Impact of ICE
Despite Trump’s intentions to tighten border security and deport legitimate and violent criminals who are non-citizens, his crackdown on immigration has caused a significant increase in terror, leaving cities across the country to fight back and create even greater acts of violence as a way to protect their families and communities.