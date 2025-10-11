or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Joe Rogan
OK LogoNEWS

Joe Rogan Calls for Change as 'Horrific' Immigration Conditions Take Over: 'That Can't Be the Only Way to Do This'

photo of Joe Rogan
Source: mega

Joe Rogan expressed his raising concerns about the conditions in which illegal immigrants are being detained and deported.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 11 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The outspoken Joe Rogan dove into his take on the increase of deportation through the United States, calling the conditions under which individuals are detained “horrific.”

Rogan took to his eponymous podcast on Thursday, October 9, where he unleashed fury on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He noted how raiding establishments and homes in front of children was unacceptable, specifically for those who have been living in the U.S. for many years.

Article continues below advertisement

'That Can't Be the Only Way to Do This'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of The podcaster called out ICE for arresting individuals in front of their children
Source: mega

The podcaster called out ICE for arresting individuals in front of their children.

“When you’re just arresting people in front of their kids, and just, normal, regular people who have been here for 20 years... everybody who has a heart can’t get along with that. Everybody who has a heart sees that and goes, ‘That can’t be right,’” Rogan said.

“That can’t be the only way to do this,” he uttered before reiterating his stance on deporting those who have contributed their work, earnings and taxes to the U.S.

Article continues below advertisement

'Find Them a Pathway to Citizenship'

photo of Joe Rogan believes anyone who has positively contributed to society should be treated fairly
Source: mega

Joe Rogan believes anyone who has positively contributed to society should be treated fairly.

“But when people have been here for 20 years, like, come on, man. That’s crazy,” Rogan stated. “If they’ve been a productive member of society for 20 years, no criminal record, they worked the entire time, they paid taxes. Find them a pathway to citizenship.”

The podcaster went into the disgraceful treatment of women who have been detained and deported by ICE, saying that if they are not a criminal, they should never be treated as one.

“If you’re doing this stuff publicly, throwing women to the ground, handcuffing people, just for existing on the wrong side of the dirt, not a criminal, the only crime they ever committed was coming over here as a kid,” Rogan explained.

MORE ON:
Joe Rogan

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Rogan Warns of the Dangers of ICE

photo of The podcaster urged that there should be a better way to handle illegal immigrants
Source: mega

The podcaster urged that there should be a better way to handle illegal immigrants.

Rogan suggested that Donald Trump and future administrations find a safer, more humane way to handle illegal immigrants, where there is little to no political divide or suffering caused by ICE or additional law enforcement.

“Find a way where you can do this thing that you want to do, which is keep terrorists and cartel members from getting across the border with drugs that kill 100,000 people a year,” he said. “Okay. But also, have a f------ heart. Because if you don’t, you’re not gonna get anyone on your side.”

The Impact of ICE

photo of Cities across America have erupted in violence as a result of ICE's strict conditions
Source: mega

Cities across America have erupted in violence as a result of ICE's strict conditions.

Despite Trump’s intentions to tighten border security and deport legitimate and violent criminals who are non-citizens, his crackdown on immigration has caused a significant increase in terror, leaving cities across the country to fight back and create even greater acts of violence as a way to protect their families and communities.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.