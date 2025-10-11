Joe Rogan Calls for Change as 'Horrific' Immigration Conditions Take Over: 'That Can't Be the Only Way to Do This'

Article continues below advertisement

The outspoken Joe Rogan dove into his take on the increase of deportation through the United States, calling the conditions under which individuals are detained “horrific.” Rogan took to his eponymous podcast on Thursday, October 9, where he unleashed fury on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He noted how raiding establishments and homes in front of children was unacceptable, specifically for those who have been living in the U.S. for many years.

'That Can't Be the Only Way to Do This'

Source: mega The podcaster called out ICE for arresting individuals in front of their children.

“When you’re just arresting people in front of their kids, and just, normal, regular people who have been here for 20 years... everybody who has a heart can’t get along with that. Everybody who has a heart sees that and goes, ‘That can’t be right,’” Rogan said. “That can’t be the only way to do this,” he uttered before reiterating his stance on deporting those who have contributed their work, earnings and taxes to the U.S.

'Find Them a Pathway to Citizenship'

Source: mega Joe Rogan believes anyone who has positively contributed to society should be treated fairly.

“But when people have been here for 20 years, like, come on, man. That’s crazy,” Rogan stated. “If they’ve been a productive member of society for 20 years, no criminal record, they worked the entire time, they paid taxes. Find them a pathway to citizenship.” The podcaster went into the disgraceful treatment of women who have been detained and deported by ICE, saying that if they are not a criminal, they should never be treated as one. “If you’re doing this stuff publicly, throwing women to the ground, handcuffing people, just for existing on the wrong side of the dirt, not a criminal, the only crime they ever committed was coming over here as a kid,” Rogan explained.

Joe Rogan Warns of the Dangers of ICE

Source: mega The podcaster urged that there should be a better way to handle illegal immigrants.

Rogan suggested that Donald Trump and future administrations find a safer, more humane way to handle illegal immigrants, where there is little to no political divide or suffering caused by ICE or additional law enforcement. “Find a way where you can do this thing that you want to do, which is keep terrorists and cartel members from getting across the border with drugs that kill 100,000 people a year,” he said. “Okay. But also, have a f------ heart. Because if you don’t, you’re not gonna get anyone on your side.”

The Impact of ICE

Source: mega Cities across America have erupted in violence as a result of ICE's strict conditions.