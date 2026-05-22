John Cerasani Is Taking Over Vegas — and He's Almost at 1 Million Followers Doing It

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John Cerasani can barely walk through a casino floor in Las Vegas without getting stopped for a photo. The entrepreneur, investor, and gambling personality is closing in on one million Instagram followers, and his presence in Vegas has taken on a life of its own. But Cerasani is not just another guy with a camera and a chip stack. He has quietly built one of the more interesting personal brands in the influencer space, one that blends high-stakes entertainment with real business credibility.

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Source: Photo Credit: John Cerasani

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The Investment That Turned Into Something Big Back at the 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles, Cerasani was introduced to PopUp Bagels through longtime friend and sports business analyst Darren Rovell. He was skeptical at first. A bagel company did not exactly fit the tech-forward investments he typically gravitated toward. He took the leap anyway, getting in at a $10 million valuation when the brand was still in its early days. Fast forward four years, and PopUp Bagels recently attracted Tiger Capital at a reported $300 million valuation. "Tiger is growth oriented, so who knows how high we end up going," Cerasani said, "but it's been one heck of a ride so far." He credits his investment philosophy for the win. "When I analyze an investment opportunity, I don't just consider the financials," he said. "I put heavy emphasis on the founder and whether or not I believe he is someone that can see this vision through."

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Source: Photo Credit: John Cerasani

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A New Club and a Cocktail Brand on the Horizon Cerasani is also a general partner in Ballers Chicago, a luxury sports and social membership club opening inside the historic Chicago Board of Trade building. Think golf simulation, pickleball, wellness recovery, and upscale dining all under one roof. The concept already has successful locations in Boston and Philadelphia, and founder David Gustadt brought Cerasani on board for the Chicago expansion. And there may be more coming. When asked about what is next, Cerasani teased: "Keep an eye out for Kickstand Cocktails. I'll just leave it at that."

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Source: Photo Credit: John Cerasani

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A Poker Table Full of Icons When he is not managing investments or building brands, Cerasani has been showing up in some pretty notable rooms. He participated in a celebrity poker tournament benefiting the American Skin Association alongside Michael Phelps, Justin Timberlake, Brian Urlacher, and Wayne Gretzky. He also recently hosted a Virgin Voyages cruise with 75 high-limit casino players and followers, turning it into a floating event centered on gambling, community, and entertainment.

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Source: Photo Credit: John Cerasani