John Cusack Jokes His First Graphic Novel About Aliens, Richard Nixon and Jackie Gleason Is Based on a 'Very True Story'
Oct. 2 2026, Published 5:29 p.m. ET
Writer and actor John Cusack very nearly rendered Jimmy Fallon speechless when he described his first graphic novel’s plot on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Momo, written by Cusack and drawn by acclaimed Argentine artist Ignacio Noe, was released September 29 by Mad Cave Studios.
'A Crime Story That Turns Into a Buddy Comedy That Turns Into a Road-Trip Movie...'
“It’s kind of a crime story that turns into a buddy comedy that turns into a road-trip movie that turns into sort of a metaphysical screwball,” Cusack said. “Then there’s sci-fi, and it ends up that these two criminals have to get an artifact for Jackie Gleason, and it’s connected to a little story about Jackie Gleason and Richard Nixon going to the Homestead Air Force Base.
"It’s a very true story, incredibly true, you can look it up online," he quipped. "Jackie Gleason and another guy who’s redacted, went to Homestead Air Force Base to go see the alien heads. True story!"
'You Always Do Something Different and Fresh'
Fallon might have summed up the reaction for most of the audience: “I mean, seriously, this is crazy. Wait, what? You take that story and it inspired you to do a graphic novel?”
“Yeah,” Cusack replied. “Writing these is pretty fun. It’s the closest thing to movies you can do. You think of the first scene, the characters, and write all the dialogue. I had a blast doing it. We had a great artist, Ignacio Noe.”
Once he got over his initial shock, Fallon raved about the project. “I love it when someone does something different and fresh, and you always do something different and fresh,” the comedian said.
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'Breaking Down the Barriers Between Truth and Reality'
Cusack has starred in nearly 90 films, starting out as a teen idol in the 1980s and expanding into new genres in the '90s. He was nominated for a Golden Globe for his starring role in 2001’s High Fidelity.
Momo won’t be his first foray into writing, as he’s also highly regarded for co-writing the quirky and edgy films Grosse Pointe Blank, War Inc. and High Fidelity.
Mad Cave Studios said in a statement of the project, “Assumptions readers may have had about events in American history, such as Nixon’s ‘War on Drugs,’ are called into question. It forces fans to confront the idea that everything they have been taught might be wrong, further breaking down the barriers between truth and reality. The addition of real world people such as Gleason adds authenticity, but knowing what really happened and what did not is still impossible. Fans of Grant Morrison’s work on Animal Man will find a lot to like about Momo.”