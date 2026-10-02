John Cusack Jokes His First Graphic Novel About Aliens, Richard Nixon and Jackie Gleason Is Based on a 'Very True Story'

Article continues below advertisement

Writer and actor John Cusack very nearly rendered Jimmy Fallon speechless when he described his first graphic novel’s plot on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Momo, written by Cusack and drawn by acclaimed Argentine artist Ignacio Noe, was released September 29 by Mad Cave Studios.

Article continues below advertisement

'A Crime Story That Turns Into a Buddy Comedy That Turns Into a Road-Trip Movie...'

Source: Courtesy of Mad Cave Studios 'Momo' is written by John Cusack and illustrated by Ignacio Noe.

“It’s kind of a crime story that turns into a buddy comedy that turns into a road-trip movie that turns into sort of a metaphysical screwball,” Cusack said. “Then there’s sci-fi, and it ends up that these two criminals have to get an artifact for Jackie Gleason, and it’s connected to a little story about Jackie Gleason and Richard Nixon going to the Homestead Air Force Base. "It’s a very true story, incredibly true, you can look it up online," he quipped. "Jackie Gleason and another guy who’s redacted, went to Homestead Air Force Base to go see the alien heads. True story!"

Article continues below advertisement

'You Always Do Something Different and Fresh'

Source: MEGA Jimmy Fallon was incredulous at John Cusack's description of 'Momo.'

Fallon might have summed up the reaction for most of the audience: “I mean, seriously, this is crazy. Wait, what? You take that story and it inspired you to do a graphic novel?” “Yeah,” Cusack replied. “Writing these is pretty fun. It’s the closest thing to movies you can do. You think of the first scene, the characters, and write all the dialogue. I had a blast doing it. We had a great artist, Ignacio Noe.” Once he got over his initial shock, Fallon raved about the project. “I love it when someone does something different and fresh, and you always do something different and fresh,” the comedian said.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Breaking Down the Barriers Between Truth and Reality'

Source: MEGA John Cusack is well-regarded as the co-writer of the films 'Grosse Pointe Blank,' 'War Inc.' and 'High Fidelity.'

Cusack has starred in nearly 90 films, starting out as a teen idol in the 1980s and expanding into new genres in the '90s. He was nominated for a Golden Globe for his starring role in 2001’s High Fidelity.

Source: mega This will be the movie star's first graphic novel.