John Goodman Reveals the Unexpected Downside of His Dramatic 200-Pound Weight Loss: 'I'm Cold All the Time'
Oct. 20 2026, Published 3:58 p.m. ET
John Goodman has spent years focusing on his health, but losing nearly 200 pounds has come with an unexpected downside: The veteran actor said he's constantly chilly.
In an interview with The New Yorker, the 74-year-old Roseanne star explained that his discomfort could be linked to a previous stomach operation, anemia and the loss of body fat that once helped keep him warm.
'I'm Cold All the Time'
"I had an operation on my stomach. But I also turned anemic and lost a layer of fat under my skin, and I’m cold all the time," Goodman told the outlet.
The 10 Cloverfield Lane star did not reveal when he underwent surgery or specify the procedure. However, his experience sheds light on a lesser-known side effect of significant weight loss: Increased sensitivity to cold as the body loses some of the insulating fat that helps retain heat.
From Repeated Weight-Loss Cycles to Lasting Change
Goodman, whose decades-long career includes roles in The Big Lebowski and The Righteous Gemstones, once weighed nearly 400 pounds. The actor struggled with his weight for years, repeatedly shedding pounds only to gain them back.
In a previous interview, he admitted, "I was just eating alcoholically."
"In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a 6-pack of Bud or whatever and just go back to my old habits," the Digger star explained.
Goodman eventually changed his approach, incorporating exercise into his routine and focusing on sustainable lifestyle changes rather than quick fixes.
"I just got tired, sick and tired of looking at myself. You’re shaving in the mirror and you don’t want to look at yourself. It gets dangerous," he recalled.
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A Simple Walk and Boxing Helped Goodman Lose Weight
With celebrity trainer Mackie Shilstone's guidance, Goodman started a more sustainable approach, combining regular exercise with a Mediterranean-inspired diet and reduced sugar intake.
In an interview with Rolling Stone, Goodman revealed that one surprisingly simple habit helped him stay active.
"That was just getting out and walking the dogs," he explained.
"I was boxing up until then and I haven’t been able to do that since COVID because I’m lazy," Goodman added. "I haven’t been exercising, but I’m going to start a routine again this summer where I can get some stuff done. I’ve just let everything go just because I haven’t had the energy because of the jobs."
Life After Drinking
The Matinee star also quit drinking in 2007.
"And it was great to see there was a life where I didn’t have to use anything to enjoy it," he reflected in his interview with The New Yorker.
Goodman has continued prioritizing his health after fracturing his hip on the set of Digger, his upcoming film with Tom Cruise. Despite the setback, the actor recovered enough to return to work and remains focused on his fitness and overall well-being.