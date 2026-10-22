John Goodman Reveals What Really Led Him to Weigh Nearly 400 Pounds as He Opens Up About His Past Struggles: 'I Was Eating Alcoholically'
Oct. 22 2026, Published 12:05 p.m. ET
John Goodman explained how he came to weigh nearly 400 pounds at his heaviest.
The actor opened up about his weight loss and alcoholism in a wide-ranging new interview, which he gave surrounding the promotion of his new movie Digger with Tom Cruise.
John Goodman Explained What Led Him to Weigh 400 Pounds
Asked whether his weight loss started around the time he got sober, Goodman said, "I’d been doing that before I quit. I’d lose sixty pounds in a summer, gain it all back. Seventy pounds, eighty pounds. And that got tiring. I took steps so I wouldn’t have to do that anymore. I was almost four hundred pounds. I was eating alcoholically after I stopped drinking."
John Goodman Has Mentioned 'Eating Alcoholically' Before
Back in 2016, the Roseanne actor had already opened up about his eating and drinking habits going hand in hand before he found a healthier lifestyle.
"I just stopped eating all the time," Goodman said of how he achieved his staggering weight loss. "I’d have a handful of food and it’d go to my mouth. I was just eating all the time. I was just eating alcoholically."
He continued, "In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a 6-pack of bud or whatever and just go back to my old habits. Then this time I wanted to do it slowly, move, exercise. I’m getting to the age where I can’t afford to sit still anymore. And it gives me the energy to work, 'cause work is very draining."
John Goodman's Lifestyle Now
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Goodman got sober in 2007, and by 2023, he had lost an unbelievable 200 pounds, thanks to diet and exercise changes.
The actor has spoken out about his newfound health many times, including in his recent New Yorker interview.
Asked about his current exercise routine, he said, "Basically, building up the core, balance, strength training, stuff like that."
In the past, he explained that he cut sugar and worked out six days a week, though his routine may have changed since then.
'Digger' Is in Theaters Now
Goodman's new movie, Digger, came out on October 2.
He plays the president, alongside castmates Cruise, Riz Ahmed and Emma D'Arcy. The film was directed by legendary filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu.