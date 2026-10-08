John Leguizamo Wanted to 'Sue' After Michael Keaton Took Back His 'Spider Man' Role: 'My Reps Are All Cowards'
Oct. 8 2026, Published 5:32 a.m. ET
John Leguizamo knows his way around a film franchise. One of his earliest leading roles was opposite Bob Hoskins in the mostly-forgotten 1993 Super Mario Bros movie, and he played a villainous clown in the 1998 superhero flick Spawn.
Since then he’s played roles in the John Wick and Ice Age franchises and starred in Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of The Odyssey.
'They Said That Michael Keaton Wanted It Back'
But it was the Marvel Cinematic Universe that gave him the biggest runaround, he said. He was all set to play the role of Adrian Toomes, the Vulture, in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, after producers’ negotiations with Michael Keaton had stalled. But everything flipped again when Keaton again expressed interest in the role.
“I was supposed to be the Vulture,” Leguizamo said in 2023. “We had negotiated and I was about to play him, and they said that Michael Keaton wanted it back and they asked me if I would give it up. I said, ‘Well, okay I guess.’”
'I Was Used as a Pawn'
In an Instagram post around the same time, he revealed how hurt he felt: “It’s true but I was used as a pawn to close Keaton but I should have said ‘no’ because we had agreed to terms! And I had a leg to sue but I ain’t litigious.”
In a recent interview, he revisited the question of being sidelined.
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'I've Never Heard of Such a Crazy Thing'
“They offered me Spider-Man, the Vulture,” he said. “And then the head of the studio called me, ‘Oh, John, this is really terrible.’ We had already negotiated. We had accepted terms. I hadn’t signed a contract, but we had accepted terms. It was pretty far along in negotiations. And she said, ‘We’d like the role back. Michael Keaton wants it back.’ And I was like, ‘What the f--- is this?” I’ve never heard of such a crazy thing.’ I could have sued, but my reps are all cowards … I mean, I’m not a litigious person anyway. That’s not who I am. I’d rather move on and create my own stuff.”
'I Would If I Was Offered the Riddler or Something Like That'
Nonetheless, he said the experience hasn’t turned him off superhero films.
“I would if I was offered The Riddler or some part like that,” he said.” I would go back to other franchises. I mean, if you make it up to me. But then they offered me some tiny scientist in the movie. I was like, ‘No thank you. Thank you, but no.'”