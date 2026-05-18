John Stamos Shares Heartbreaking 'Last' Photo with 'Full House' Costar Bob Saget as He Honors Late Actor's 70th Birthday
May 18 2026, Updated 5:55 p.m. ET
John Stamos shared his last photo with late Full House costar Bob Saget on Sunday, May 17, to honor what would have been his 70th birthday.
In it, Saget is joined by wife Kelly Rizzo, and Stamos is beside his wife, Caitlin McHugh, standing in front of the ocean at dusk. "Last Pic" is written in the sky, and all are smiling.
"We used to throw each other great birthday parties," Stamos, 62, captioned the Instagram post. "Your 70th today would’ve been epic! I miss you and love you."
The post also included video of Saget joining in a jam session with Stamos and their wives as musician Steve Landes rocked out on guitar.
There was a precious throwback photo of Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen as young kids rocking out with tambourines beside a tuxedoed Saget, guitar-playing Stamos and fellow Full House costar Dave Coulier.
Candace Cameron Bure, Other Stars Send Love
"❤️❤️❤️," Candace Cameron Bure wrote.
"Thanks for posting this, John!" Landes wrote. "What a fun evening that was. Bob loved music with such a passion, and it was an honor to play songs for & with him, that night and every chance we got afterward. I’ll treasure those moments always. Happy Birthday, Bob. You are so missed 💔."
"Sending love ❤️❤️❤️," former Saved By The Bell star Elizabeth Berkley wrote.
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John Stamos Revisited Good Times With Bob Saget
The carousel also included a selfie of the longtime pals; a shot of Saget drumming while Stamos draped himself over his shoulder; a pic with Rihanna; a snap of the duo holding reporters' notebooks; an oceanside photo together; a moment of one playing guitar while the other spoke onstage; and a funny image of bowling in a bathrobe while clutching a blue ball.
When he wasn't playing the nerdy widowed dad on Full House, Saget was a comedian known for being raunchy.
Full House aired from 1987-1995, and featured Saget, Stamos, Coulier, Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, the Olsen twins, Lori Loughlin and Andrea Barber. The cast reunited for Fuller House, which aired from 2016-2020 on Netflix.
How Did Bob Saget Die?
In January 2022, Saget died from blunt head trauma after an apparent fall at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Fla., while he was on tour. He was 65.
At the time, the Saget family released a statement saying, “The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”