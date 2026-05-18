John Stamos Shares Heartbreaking 'Last' Photo with 'Full House' Costar Bob Saget as He Honors Late Actor's 70th Birthday

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John Stamos shared his last photo with late Full House costar Bob Saget on Sunday, May 17, to honor what would have been his 70th birthday. In it, Saget is joined by wife Kelly Rizzo, and Stamos is beside his wife, Caitlin McHugh, standing in front of the ocean at dusk. "Last Pic" is written in the sky, and all are smiling. "We used to throw each other great birthday parties," Stamos, 62, captioned the Instagram post. "Your 70th today would’ve been epic! I miss you and love you."

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Source: @johnstamos/instagram 'We used to throw each other great birthday parties,' John Stamos, pictured here with Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo and Caitlin McHugh, wrote.

The post also included video of Saget joining in a jam session with Stamos and their wives as musician Steve Landes rocked out on guitar. There was a precious throwback photo of Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen as young kids rocking out with tambourines beside a tuxedoed Saget, guitar-playing Stamos and fellow Full House costar Dave Coulier.

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Candace Cameron Bure, Other Stars Send Love

Source: MEGA Candace Carmeron Bure worked closely with Bob Saget on 'Full House' when she was a child.

"❤️❤️❤️," Candace Cameron Bure wrote. "Thanks for posting this, John!" Landes wrote. "What a fun evening that was. Bob loved music with such a passion, and it was an honor to play songs for & with him, that night and every chance we got afterward. I’ll treasure those moments always. Happy Birthday, Bob. You are so missed 💔." "Sending love ❤️❤️❤️," former Saved By The Bell star Elizabeth Berkley wrote.

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John Stamos Revisited Good Times With Bob Saget

Source: MEGA Bob Saget and John Stamos remained close after 'Full House' ended.

The carousel also included a selfie of the longtime pals; a shot of Saget drumming while Stamos draped himself over his shoulder; a pic with Rihanna; a snap of the duo holding reporters' notebooks; an oceanside photo together; a moment of one playing guitar while the other spoke onstage; and a funny image of bowling in a bathrobe while clutching a blue ball. When he wasn't playing the nerdy widowed dad on Full House, Saget was a comedian known for being raunchy. Full House aired from 1987-1995, and featured Saget, Stamos, Coulier, Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, the Olsen twins, Lori Loughlin and Andrea Barber. The cast reunited for Fuller House, which aired from 2016-2020 on Netflix.

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Source: MEGA Both Bob Saget and John Stamos appeared on the Netflix revival 'Fuller House.'

How Did Bob Saget Die?