John Travolta Marks Late Wife Kelly Preston's Birthday With Video of Daughter Ella Bleu Working as a Model: 'Look at Our Baby Girl'
Oct. 14 2026, Published 11:18 a.m. ET
John Travolta shared an emotional message for his late wife, Kelly Preston, to mark her birthday on October 13.
The Saturday Night Fever actor, 72, posted a video of their daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, 26, on Instagram to show just how much she's accomplished since Kelly passed in 2020.
John Travolta Shared a Video of His Daughter for Kelly Preston's Birthday
John shared a video originally posted by Ella Bleu herself as she participated in this year's Paris Fashion Week. The video showed her getting her hair and makeup done, walking the Miu Miu runway and admiring views over the Eiffel Tower.
"Look at your baby girl now Kelly!! Happy birthday, you should be so proud!!" the dad captioned the post.
Ella Bleu commented, "🤍🤍🤍."
Fans Shared Birthday Wishes for the Late Actress
"Happy birthday. She looks like the both of you.💖," one person commented.
"Wishing beloved Kelly a happy heavenly birthday! Ella is gorgeous just like her mama. Thank you for sharing, John. Sending love to you as you mark your loves birthday. 💕," said someone else.
"So beautiful…Kelly would be so proud 🪽 🤍💫," added a third.
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Kelly Preston's Tragic Passing
Kelly was known for roles in Jerry Maguire and What a Girl Wants.
She and John got married in 1991 and welcomed their son Jett in 1992, but he tragically died at age 16 in 2009 after suffering a seizure and hitting his head. He also battled Kawasaki disease.
Ella Bleu was born in 2000, while her younger brother, Benjamin, arrived in 2010, when Preston was 47.
Kelly sadly passed away in 2020 following a battle with cancer.
John announced her death on Instagram at the time, writing, "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with b----- cancer."
"Kelly's love and life will always be remembered," the Grease star continued. "I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."
Ella Bleu Travolta's Career
Ella Bleu is primarily an actress, having landed roles in the likes of Alicia in Wonderland and her father's directorial debut, Propeller: One-Way Night Coach.
However, she's worked as a model as well, most recently walking the runway for Miu Miu in Paris. She has also landed campaigns with brands like Prada, Max Mara and Tod's.