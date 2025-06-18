Johnny Depp's 'Inner Circle' Begged Him to Get a Prenup When He Married Ex Amber Heard Since They Saw 'Red Flags' in the Relationship
Three years have passed since Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard's tumultuous trial took over headlines, but the world is still chomping at the bit to dissect their public romance.
In a new interview, Kelly Loudenberg and Makiko Wholey opened up about their book, Hollywood Vampires: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, and the Celebrity Exploitation Machine, and what they learned about the hot and cold couple after speaking to their friends and colleagues.
Johnny Depp's Friends Had 'Reservations' About Amber Heard
Loudenberg started off by noting the movie stars had "love" for each other and shared a "special connection," but the bad outweighed the good.
She also noted she was "surprised to hear from people that there were … red flags" throughout their relationship, which first began in 2012 after meeting on the set of 2011's The Rum Diaries.
The author said the dad-of-two's good friends had "reservations about" the romance, but since Depp, 62, seemed happy, they initially didn't know if they should air out their concerns.
The Actor's Inner Circle 'Pleaded With Him to Get a Prenup'
After the duo got engaged in 2014, "members of Johnny’s inner circle pleaded with Johnny to get a prenup. They said he initially agreed to do so but then dropped it and announced he was getting married anyway," the book revealed.
When Depp and Heard, 39, tied the knot in 2015, the former was in the beginning stages of filming a Pirates of the Caribbean installment, which would require him to be in Australia for at least six months. Since the blonde beauty allegedly wanted stability in their romance amid their issues, she pushed for them to get married sooner rather than later.
"[His sister] Christi [Dembrowski] was there, and we both told him, ‘So what? You don’t have to do it. Don’t do it.’ We’re trying to tell him, ‘Don’t do this until you get a prenup,'" Depp's pal Bruce Witkin shared in the tome. "And Johnny kind of says to Christie, ‘Well you tell her.’ Christi cried and tried to convince Johnny not to go ahead with it. I tried to convince him too."
The two went through with a wedding without a prenup even though their romance was already "severely troubled" at the time, the book stated.
There Were Always 'Red Flags' in the Relationship
"Most of the people in Johnny’s life were aware of the red flags in the relationship," the book explained, noting the then-spouses argued so often that Depp's security personnel would book two hotel rooms if the couple traveled together, as they sometimes needed to be separated.
"It was hard to see because we knew him in his prior relationships, and it was never like that," said Gina Deuters, the wife of Depp's assistant. "Voices weren’t raised. It was such a stark difference with Amber. But if that’s what they want, then you’re going to support them, and you’re going to hope that it works out, and hope they find peace and happiness."
The Exes' Messy Trial
In 2022, the two were in court after the Aquaman actress painted Depp as an abuser in an op-ed. The two then filed defamation lawsuits against each other, with Depp coming out victorious.
However, Heard did win one of her defamation counterclaims.